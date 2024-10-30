Austin Avenue Art Fair returns for second year to showcase local artists

By Katherine Hatcher | Staff Writer

Since its commencement last fall, the Art Avenue Art Fair has to cultivated community and enriched culture through showcasing artists and musicians. This year, community will come together from Nov. 1-3 to celebrate and admire the talents of local artists.

The fair is put on by Wendy Michelle Davis, a local Waco artist and painter. Davis said that she strives to make the fair an annual event for years to come.

The event will be hosted at Anthem STORIES but will have vendors and tents up and down the stretch of Austin Avenue.

On Friday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Davis said that one of her favorite local bands, Suede, will be performing during the fair’s kickoff party at Anthem STORIES. Additionally, there will be 16 booths of artists who will be painting live, showcasing and selling their work, along with other kinds of art. Davis said these artists will include ceramicists, glass-makers, printmakers and more.

In addition to live music, Davis said that there will also be food catered by Anthem STORIES and beer from Waco Ale. She said that those who attend Friday night will get a top-notch experience.

“They’re going to get a great concert. They’re also going to be the first ones to experience the art and first opportunity to purchase art too,” Davis said.

On Saturday, the artists’ booths will still be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Davis said that the event’s highlight on Saturday will be the Art Walk of Waco on Austin Avenue which lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“If you come Friday, you might as well come Saturday because it’s a whole completely different thing,” Davis said.

At the art walk, attendees can stroll down Austin and Washington Avenues, where 20 artists will be painting and selling their art in businesses on the street. People can pick up a map at Anthem STORIES and compete to do the entire walk to be entered into a raffle for prizes.

“Some of the prizes are a one night stay at a luxury vacation rental in Waco. The second one is a $150 gift card to the Butcher’s Cellar, which is an incredible restaurant that is beautiful and the food is amazing. There is a great $50 Spice Village one,” Davis said.

As much fun as the prizes are, Davis emphasized the focus of the Austin Avenue Art Fair is to support small businesses.

“We need local businesses to show art, to include artists and the things they’re doing,” Davis said. “But also, we want to see these businesses thriving and benefitting from the artists being in their space too,” Davis said.

As an artist herself, Davis said that she knows how difficult it can be to receive emotional or financial support, and she wanted to create a space that offers that to artists and help them sell their art.

“I want this to be an opportunity for the community to come together, because when we come together and support artists, there’s always good things that come out of that,” Davis said.

Washington Gallery owner Alan Scott who is partnering with Davis for the art fair said that he finds it important to invest in the arts, considering Waco’s continual growth.

“I don’t know how big Waco wants to grow, but to keep this growth that has been going the last 10 years, arts and culture are what create that foundation to build on,” Scott said.

In order for Waco’s growth to maintain a positive trajectory, Scott said that everyone ought to support artists.

“And so I see all this momentum building, and we really hope that the public wants and understands that their local support is key to making this happen,” Scott said. “Show up and support the artist.”

That event will continue into Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with booths, live music, painting all day and a silent auction that will close at 3:45 p.m.

Davis said there is a $10 entry fee that is only for Friday night and that Baylor students get $2 off their entry with a student ID. Additionally, Friday night will be free for children under the age of 16.