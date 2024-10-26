Baylor soccer advances to postseason with 1-1 draw against Iowa State

By Nate Maki | Sports Writer

Led by junior midfielder Skye Leach’s first career goal, Baylor soccer ended the regular season with a 1-1 draw against Iowa State Friday night at the Cyclone Sports Complex. With the draw, the green and gold secured their spot in the 2024 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship.

With the Cyclone Marching Band providing background music, both teams took the pitch aware of the stakes. The Bears (7-7-5, 2-5-4 Big 12) needed at least a draw to clinch a spot in the Big 12 tournament, while the Cyclones (3-9-6, 1-5-4 Big 12) needed a win.

The action started early in the 5th minute when a Cyclone defender put a shot on goal. The shot was blocked by junior goalkeeper Azul Alvarez, but an Iowa State midfielder followed up while Alvarez was down, finding the back of the net and putting Iowa State in the driver’s seat, 1-0.

Working from behind, the Bears put pressure on Iowa State. Despite shots on goal from junior forward Tyler Isgrig and junior defender Hannah Augustyn, the Bears could not find the back of the net, ending the first half with the Cyclones in the lead 1-0.

The green and gold were awarded a corner in the 48th minute, which led to shots from sophomore forward Callie Conrad and sophomore defender Natalie Vatter, but the Bears didn’t find their equalizer.

Alvarez made back-to-back saves in the 58th and 59th minutes, allowing the Bears to flip the field. With shots on goal from Isgrig as well as freshman forward Alysiah Lockette, Baylor settled into the attacking third. Isgrig served up the Bears’ best chance in the 73rd minute with a shot that bounced off the top crossbar.

It wasn’t until the 85th minute when the Bears finally found the back of the net. With service from a goal kick, a header knocked the ball out of the box as it met junior midfielder Skye Leach. With fancy footwork, Leach weaved around defenders and launched the ball through the backline and into the net to even the game.

Putting the regular season behind them, the green in gold will be back in action next week in the 2024 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship. The tournament opens on Wednesday with the First Round and lasts until Nov. 9 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.