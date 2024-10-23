Faculty model Christian community in the faculty-in-residence program

By Natalie French | Reporter

Universities across the country have faculty-in-residence programs, and Baylor is no exception. What is unique about Baylor’s is the structure in each residential community and the program’s scope.

The faculty-in-residence program began in 2004. Terri Garrett, associate director for academic initiatives, oversees the faculty-in-residence program and said each residential community is diverse in academics.

Faculty-in-residence are tenured senior lecturers or clinical associate professors.

“Faculty-in-residence serve a valuable role within our residential communities because they help to promote our residential communities as places that support students’ academic goals and learning as they serve as personal and academic role models, and are a tremendous resource for encouragement, information and advising,” Garrett said.

Garrett also said that Baylor’s program is unique because “few institutions have a faculty-in-residence in every one of their residential communities.”

“This places Baylor in a role of prominence because it demonstrates the deep university-wide commitment to this program,” Garrett said. “We have hosted numerous institutions over the years eager to learn about our program as they consider developing or increasing their own efforts for faculty engagement in their residential communities.”

Garrett said the benefit for students is an increase in interaction and relationship building with faculty, which leads to increased GPA, higher levels of engagement, and overall greater satisfaction. The benefit for the faculty members is that it helps them understand their students better, which improves their teaching.

The passions and personal interests of each faculty-in-residence play a role in the unique programming that each residential community hosts. Garrett listed several examples of various faculty-in-residence whose passions guide their programming. Dr. McAllister in Collins Hall offers yoga classes, Professor Phillips in University House and Dr. McMahan in Penland Hall offer outdoor sports events, Professor Thomas in Teal Residence College facilitates a garden and Dr. Butler in Martin Hall hosts Monday Night Football and snacks.

Professor Steven Pounders is the faculty-in-residence at Heritage House, the Fine Arts Living & Learning Community, which he helped create.

Pounders said he has had the opportunity to work closely with students on theater projects outside of class and build a like-minded Christian community.

“In the Fine Arts Living Learning Center at Heritage House, I am able to broaden this experience even more, sharing community experiences with students in Film, Music, Art, Theater and a wide range of other interests,” Pounders said.

Pounders also highlighted the importance of community that the faculty-in-residence facilitates, saying it is integral to Baylor.

Pounders’ passion for the fine arts guides his hosted events. This semester, he is hosting a trip to the Austin Film Festival, and last semester, he joined a group of students to conduct a service for Church Under the Bridge.

“As academic leaders, faculty are essential in modeling authentic Christian community alongside students, and one vital way that faculty can interact with students living on a daily basis is through the faculty-in-residence program,” Pounders said. “By sharing more of our lives with students, we have the opportunity to intentionally blur the lines between living, learning and Christian community.”