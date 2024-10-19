Baylor cross country sets thirteen personal bests in regular season finale

By Grant Morrison | Sports Writer

Baylor cross country closed out the regular season Friday at the Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station, Texas, with the women securing an 18th place finish and the men claiming 29th.

As she has often done throughout the season, Eldoret, Kenya, freshman Ruth Kimeli led the Bears with her third consecutive top-15 finish. Ending the day in 11th place, Kimeli recorded a personal best 19:37.8 time in the 6k race.

Kimeli was far from alone in recording personal bests among the Bears. Six of the first seven Baylor finishers on the women’s team and seven men outran their personal records as well.

Behind Kimeli was Harker Heights freshman Ella Perry, who also left College Station with a new personal best of 21:02.4. The freshman duo of Kimeli and Perry have been the top two finishers for Baylor at all three meets in which the two have competed.

Other scoring finishers for the Bears were senior Jordan Ledington (21:37.7), sophomore Rosanna Pugh (21:49.1), graduate student Jackie Addy (21:52.8), senior Alaina Zamorano and freshman Clara Diepenbrock in the 6k.

The men’s team saw graduate student Nick Hruskoci secure his third consecutive top finish for the Bears, landing in 62nd. Freshman Jack Sterrett was the second Bear to cross the finish line at 136th place.

The Bears next challenge will be hosting the Big 12 Championship on Nov. 1 at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.