    Friday, October 18

    Lariat TV News: an update on the campus kidnapping, a new nail bar swings into Waco and a tour of Baylor football’s new home

    By Joe Pratt | LTVN Executive Producer, Kaitlin Sides | LTVN Managing Editor
     
    This week, we’re providing an update on the kidnapping on campus that was proven false and telling you about a new Waco nail bar with a unique twist. Then we take a closer look at how Waco Tour Guides started and recap Hispanic Heritage Month. 
     
    In sports, take a tour of Baylor football’s new state-of-the-art facility, and watch volleyball snap its three-match losing skid against Cincinnati. 
     
    All that and more this week on Lariat TV News!

