Certificate in Global Engagement recognizes academic excellence, cross-cultural understanding

By Chang Liu | Focus/Design Editor

Students who complete six credit hours of global engagement courses, four semester-long experiential experiences and one international engagement activity can apply for the Certificate in Global Engagement. The certificate certifies the student’s success in academic skills, leadership and cross-cultural understanding.

The certificate program has a current total enrollment of 404 students. This program experienced an increase in enrollment, growing from 114 to 404 students from 2023 to 2024.

According to Raphael Abayateye, the assistant director of global engagement, the certificate allows students to expand beyond just the classroom to and become global learners.

“The whole certificate is about … exposing students to intercultural humility, cultural awareness and having the ability to be able to interact with different ethnicities and backgrounds,” Abayateye said.

The Center for Global Engagement changed their certification requirements in fall 2023. Students had to attend Chapel as part of their coursework, which is now no longer required. Holly Joyner, associate director of global engagement and marketing, said faculty updated this to streamline everything.

“At the end of their time at Baylor, they receive a certificate that is signed by [President Linda Livingstone],” Joyner said. “They can use it for graduate schools or for future jobs.”

Joyner said Texas Tech University, University of Delaware and Florida State University offer similar certifications for their students. She said while those universities have different requirements, this certification is valuable for students in general.

Joyner said most students can meet the requirements for the Certificate in Global Engagement.

“We’re not looking for students who are new to this,” Joyner said. “If you’re the kind of student who went to international events and activities with your club or organization, you already have an international experience — a lot of coursework you might have taken without realizing it.”

Lufkin senior Blayre Brent is Holly Joyner’s primary marketing assistant. She said the Center for Global Engagement promotes this certificate to everyone who has studied abroad as well as international students.

“I think a lot of people feel it benefits them,” Brent said. “The certificate signifies that [you have] training and experience in different cultures, so you will be a good fit for any work environment or school population.”