5 must-see ACL acts

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

As Austin City Limits (ACL) heads into its second weekend, festival-goers are gearing up for another round of unforgettable performances from some of the biggest names in music. While the entire roster promises to deliver, there are undoubtedly a few standout acts to keep an eye on. Here are some of the most anticipated artists lighting up the stages at ACL Weekend two.

Chappell Roan

One of the most exciting new voices hitting the stage this year is Chappell Roan, an artist whose distinct blend of pop, theatricality and unapologetic empowerment is turning heads. Performing on Sunday, Roan is riding a wave of momentum thanks to her recent album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.”

With tracks like “Pink Pony Club” and “Casual,” Roan’s set will deliver an energetic mix of humor, emotion and showmanship that should not be missed. She’s emerging as a strong voice for individuality and self-expression, and ACL offers the perfect stage for her vibrant, engaging presence.

The Marías

If you’re in the mood for sultry, cinematic vibes at ACL this year, The Marías are a must-see. Performing on Friday, the LA-based band brings a unique blend of indie pop, jazz and dreamy psychedelia, all wrapped up with a Latin flair. Fronted by Puerto Rican-born María Zardoya and multi-instrumentalist Josh Conway, The Marías have been steadily building a following with their seductive sound and bilingual lyrics.

Chris Stapleton

On Friday, country music powerhouse Chris Stapleton will take the stage at ACL, and fans are in for a soulful, gritty performance. Stapleton, known for his deep, resonant voice and genre-blurring sound, blends traditional country with blues, rock and soul. His ability to transcend genres while maintaining a raw authenticity has made him one of the most respected figures in modern country music.

Reneé Rapp

Reneé Rapp is one of the most exciting new voices in pop, and her ACL debut on Saturday is highly anticipated. Originally breaking onto the scene with her Broadway role as Regina George in “Mean Girls“, Rapp has quickly pivoted to a thriving music career, drawing fans in with her bold, heartfelt lyrics and a voice that is as powerful as it is vulnerable.

Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, The Creator, known for his groundbreaking creativity and bold, genre-defying music, is set to electrify the ACL stage on Sunday with a performance that will undoubtedly push the boundaries of what a festival headlining set can be. Tyler’s eclectic style which blends hip-hop, jazz, funk and R&B, along with his dynamic, often theatrical live performances, has made him one of the most compelling artists of his generation. His energetic performance will surely set the tone well for ACL’s closing act.