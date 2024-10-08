Moody Makerspace invites students to try out new hobbies

By Olivia Chhlang | Reporter

While Moody Library is a popular spot on campus to get studying done, it is not the only activity offered.

The Moody Makerspace, located on the Garden Level of Moody Library, allows students to try out vinyl printing, sewing, crafts and 3D printing.

KJ Mikulencak, manager of creative making at the Makerspace, said that many students are unaware it exists because most hear about it through word of mouth.

New renovations in Makerspace allow each activity to be done in a bigger, separate section, with a student staff member always on duty. Mikulencak said she hopes it entices more students to stop by.

“Our space is catered to every other discipline that doesn’t have these resources,” Mikulencak said.

According to Mikulencak the student staff members come from different backgrounds including political science, pre-med and fine arts. Students do not have to be in engineering or a fashion major to utilize the space, just interested in potentially picking up a new hobby.

Newbury Park, Calif., junior Michael Flaherty said he appreciates the Makerspace due to its “ease of access.”

“It’s great for me, who doesn’t own a 3D printer personally, as a place to make projects for hobbies and for fun,” Flaherty said.

In the Makerspace, a student’s ideas can be shaped into a physical thing — whether it’s through printing, laser cutting, woodworking or heat pressing — all free of charge.

“I knew I was just really interested in 3D printing,” Flaherty said. “Then at orientation my freshman year, I was roaming the library and saw this place and thought it was really cool.”

From there, Flaherty learned how to use the 3D printer and became more advanced in printing intricate objects. He now regularly stops by to 3D print new things, his most recent project being a Star-Lord mask.

The Makerspace has grown in the past two years from serving about 10 students a week to about 150 students, according to Mikulencak. She also, however, wants more Baylor students to be aware of this space.

“I would love to see a little bit more advertising so that people hear about it their freshman year and are able to use these resources for the next four years of their university career,” Mikulencak said.