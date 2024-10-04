Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe to the Morning Buzz
    Saturday, October 5

    Lariat TV News: Secret Service at Career Day, New Daily Drink Destination opens in Waco and Baylor football looks to overcome slow starts in Ames

    Joe PrattBy Updated: Broadcast News No Comments1 Min Read
    By Joe Pratt | LTVN Executive Producer, Kaitlin Sides | LTVN Managing Editor

    This week on Lariat TV News, we’re bringing the story of a secret service member who recruited students at Career Day. We also dive into Baylor’s record-breaking student retention rate which brought back 90.9% of last year’s freshman class. 
     
    In sports, Baylor football heads to Ames to battle No. 16 Iowa State, and with less than one month to tip-off, Baylor women’s basketball is back on the hardwood. 
     
    All that and more on Lariat TV News!

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.