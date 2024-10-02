Sweet Victory: Sing champs Kappa Omega Tau to defend win at Pigskin

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Pigskin and Homecoming weekend are fast approaching, meaning practice is in full swing for those representing their letters in upcoming performances. With all eyes on them after their first place win this past Sing season, Kappa Omega Tau prepares not only to defend their title, but to have fun while doing it.

It is no secret that practicing and preparing for Pigskin is tricky and time-consuming for participating students. On top of the many hours put into practice, there is a certain added pressure to being the defending team, according to Pittsburgh senior and KOT member Luke D’Ambrosio.

“Since the spring, our seniors graduated and we added new members who will now be participating in Pigskin this fall,” D’Ambrosio said. “Winning first place ensures that we hold ourselves to a high standard in preparation for Pigskin. As the winning Sing act, we feel obligated to bring a performance of the same caliber for Pigskin.”

Both Pigskin and Sing performances require time, energy and planning to polish acts to winning standards, said Highland Park senior and Sing co-chair Luke Martin.

“We practice for two hours, five days a week in order to make everything as similar as possible to the performance last spring,” he said.

KOT’s 2024 Sing performance, “Sweet Gingerbread Man,” was choregraphed to “Hard to Handle” by The Black Crowes and “Everybody” by Backstreet Boys with lyrics modified to fit the theme. In the act, gingerbread boys come to life on a dining room table but have to run, run as fast as they can when one of them is eaten. In the end, the boys celebrate after gluing their broken gingerbread friend back together with icing.

Martin talked about what it’s like to recreate such an energetic act with a new set of members.

“Having the opportunity to recreate our act from last Spring alongside 90 of my favorite people is the biggest blessing,” Martin said. “Everyone in KOT has a love for this act, and we are so excited to get to put it back on stage. We are grateful and gracious for the ability to dance and sing, especially for a seven-minute act about gingerbread men.”

KOT is a fraternity unique to Baylor. As the “Knights of Tradition,” alongside guarding and upholding Baylor traditions, KOT greatly values honoring Biblical tradition and giving all the glory to God, according to D’Ambrosio.

. “We have the opportunity to inspire joy in those who watch our performances and we try to be the best at what we do to advance God’s love in this way,” D’Ambrosio said

Martin also discussed the spiritual core at the center of KOT’s performances and how it impacts the group going into Pigskin this Fall.

“The Lord has blessed this group of men with dedication and heart, but most importantly daily devotion and reliance in all we do,” Martin said. “We wouldn’t be able to do anything in this tradition without Him.”

Pigskin this October, however, is far from where it ends for KOT. According to Martin, KOT plans to share the joy of their gingerbread gig across the state.

“Following Pigskin, we will be performing at Texas A&M for Songfest, hosted by Chi Omega,” Martin said. “We are blessed and grateful for this opportunity to present Baylor Sing at another campus and showcase our act one last time.”