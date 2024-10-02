Baylor football amps up for clash with No. 16 Iowa State

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

From blowing a two-score lead against Colorado to a failed comeback against No. 22 BYU, Baylor football has been only a few plays away from sitting atop the Big 12. But after failing to find one more first down in Boulder and falling into a 21-0 deficit against the Cougars, the green and gold are still hanging on to the idea of proving themselves.

Since redshirt junior quarterback Sawyer Robertson took over in Week 3, Baylor (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) has seen him set career-high marks twice. But without the wins, Robertson’s gritty performance has been overshadowed by the team’s failure to start and finish games. A bounce-back opportunity for the Bears doesn’t get any easier to find as they ready to face No. 16 Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

“You don’t play to get close. Nobody remembers the guys that get close to winning; they remember the guys that do win,” Robertson said. “Putting it all together and getting a win is really important. We want to do that. I think everybody is tired of getting close.”

The close calls have forced head coach Dave Aranda to find a different way to teach game plans. However, a change in the technical approach can only do so much as the Bears search for a game day fix.

“The change would be playing four quarters of football. I think that would be the start of it. Whether it’s this past game, we have two of our most stalwart guys on defense just not read and diagnose the key basic plays. And I take responsibility for that,” Aranda said. “We’ve got guys that can do it, and we’ve got to hold them accountable to do it.”

Despite struggling in the first half to find a steady advantage, Baylor has outscored opponents 72-20 after the halftime break this season. However, in the first quarters of their previous four games, the Bears have been outscored 45-13.

“Nobody in the Big 12 Conference has played better in the second half,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said about Baylor’s strong play after the halftime break. “Their kids are playing really hard. As the game goes, they just keep getting better and better.”

After receiving one-game suspensions, sixth-year senior linebacker Steve Linton and redshirt junior tight end Michael Trigg will be back on the field against Iowa State. Eight other players missed the fight with No. 22 BYU due to injuries, but Aranda only noted that sixth-year senior linebacker Garmon Randolph and senior right tackle Campbell Barrington returned to practice on Monday with the expectation of participating on Saturday.

With 10 players out against the Cougars, Aranda rolled on with a “next man up” mentality. Questions still remain on how many key contributors could miss extended time, a possibility that could lead to more run-time for players deeper on the depth chart who were forced into key minutes against BYU.

“I think the guys that stepped up played really strong in their in their absence. I thought that some of the mistakes and the errors that led to points early in that first quarter and first half were not those guys,” Aranda said. “To build depth in those types of situations is kind of a silver lining to it.”

In addition to injuries, freshman Connor Hawkins took over the place-kicking duties for redshirt junior Isaiah Hankins. Aranda noted he made the switch because “we have to be better at kicking field goals.”

For the first time this season, Baylor’s special teams unit will be matched in performance by Iowa State. The Bears have players leading the Big 12 in kick return average (Jamaal Bell’s 36.0 yards), punt return average (Josh Cameron’s 19.3 yards) and punting average (Palmer Williams’ 53.4 yards). The Cyclones bring an approach of prevention, as they’ve allowed the fewest explosive plays on special teams of any other Big 12 school.

“They’ve got big bodies, and they’re mobile enough to get on you, and they can out-physical you at the point of attack where they can create really strong double teams. And not only do they pressure, but their returns are really strong,” Aranda said. “Last week for us on special teams is probably our toughest game, probably the one game that we were below the standard. So we need to respond in a major way.”

Robertson and the Baylor offense are in for their toughest test yet, as Iowa State has allowed the fewest points per game (7.3), passing yards per game (102.5) and touchdowns (3) of any team in the Big 12. The Cyclones are coming off a 20-0 win over Houston (1-4, 0-2 Big 12), allowing just 72 passing yards.

“I’m expecting them to be a really great challenge, like everybody has been in this conference so far. That’s why you play the game, for matchups like that and to play against competition like that. I’m looking forward to it,” Robertson said.

Excited for another chance to right the ship, redshirt junior defensive end Jackie Marshall felt the defensive unit needed to play free. After recording eight sacks as a team against Colorado, the Bears could not chase one down against BYU. Even without the stats or results, Marshall kept it simple when asked about the next steps.

“I’m always ready to go. After a loss or a win, I think everybody on this team is ready to go,” Marshall said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The game will be broadcast on FOX, marking the fifth consecutive nationally televised game for the Bears, who were only broadcast nationally five times total in 2023.