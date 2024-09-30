Sports take: Baylor Lariat Sports Desk’s MLB Playoff Predictions

By the Baylor Lariat Sports Desk

It’s the best time of the year: October baseball is here, with the MLB postseason set to begin with the Wild Card Series on Tuesday. Before the action begins, members of the Baylor Lariat Sports Desk gave their predictions on how the playoffs will unfold.

Rollin’ in the East

Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

It may be a safe pick, but I’d be shocked if a team not in the AL or NL East came away with the World Series Trophy.



In the AL East, the high flying Baltimore Orioles and the power hungry New York Yankees have the best odds to represent the American League in the Fall Classic. The teams are — mostly — opposites, with the Orioles young core exceeding expectations and the aging Yankees group finally hitting generous goals. Consistency in day-to-day play is what puts the pair above other AL contenders.

On the National League side, the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets ride into the postseason with tons of momentum. There hasn’t been a better pitching division than the NL East over the past five years, and in 2024 that has yet to change. With aces galore in Zack Wheeler, Chris Sale and Sean Manaea, a favorable bracket and should allow one of these teams to squeak past the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the end, though, give me the Orioles over the Phillies in six games.

The Year of the Padre

Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

After 54 years of falling short, it’s finally San Diego’s time to shine.

AJ Preller’s Padres have gone all-in in recent years, with nearly a billion dollars tied up in their star shortstop trio of Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts. Trades for Dylan Cease, Luis Arraez and Jason Adam this season have set the team up for a deep playoff run after an ill-fated 2023 season nearly saw the team fall apart.

Instead, the Padres have gone 43-20 since the All-Star Break, securing sole possession of the first Wild Card spot by four games. The trade return for Juan Soto was better than anyone could’ve anticipated. Michael King finished top-10 in ERA 92.95) and strikeouts (201), while Kyle Higashioka cranked 17 home runs and Jhony Brito provided 43.2 solid relief innings. Drew Thorpe, the top prospect involved, later became a key piece of the Cease deal.

The winning has been cathartic for San Diego following last year’s disastrous finish. As always, the Dodgers loom large in the pennant chase. But if the pitching comes through, the Padres finally have the juice to bring home the franchise’s first-ever World Series championship in 2024.