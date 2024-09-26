What to Do in Waco: Sept. 17 – Oct. 3

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Chill in the air or not, fall is upon us and so are the celebrations that come with it. This weekend in Waco is full of festivals to attend, so grab a friend and join the fun. The best part: these seasonal celebrations including Howdy and Oktobearfest are free, so don’t miss out on the food, music, culture and community.

All-University Howdy | Sept. 27 | 7-10:45 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Grab a partner, throw on some boots and get ready to get rowdy at Pi Beta Phi’s 68th annual Howdy celebration. Here, there will be various food vendors, country music and plenty of Western-themed activities, such as axe-throwing, to raise funds to fight child illiteracy.

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | September 28 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Oktobearfest | September 28 | 12-8 p.m. | The Dancing Bear Pub, 1117 Speight Ave. | You don’t have to be German to join Dancing Bear Pub in this annual celebration of beer, bounce houses and face paint. “Prost!” to German friends, culture and good times!

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | September 28 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Levitt Amp Waco Music Series | October 2 | 5-9 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza & Amphitheatre, 200 E Bridge St. | This free concert series has returned to Waco for the fall season! This week, Venezuelan-Appalachian folk fusion group Larry Joe and R&B trio Smooth Nature will be taking to the stage. Support local artists and discover your new favorite artists here!

Rhapsody in Blue | October 3 | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. | $14-74 tickets | Clear your mind with the power of classical music! This performance is a modern twist on George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” to celebrate the composition’s 100th anniversary. Get tickets for the show here!