Praying is at heart of civil discourse, spiritual life leader says

By Piper Rutherford | Staff Writer

As elections loom, civil discourse grows more essential, and academic and spiritual leaders alike are emphasizing the role in civil discourse in Baylor’s mission.

Dr. Kevin Villegas, dean of intercultural engagement and division of student life initiatives, said that building civil discourse is crucial for fostering Baylor’s mission of being a caring Christian community.

“In Bridgebuilding, we bring diverse people together so that they can focus on being open and honest when talking with their peers about heated and emotional topics,” Villegas said. “The primary skill for conversing with others who have different opinions than us is to truly listen to what they are saying [and to] recognize that none of us have the full picture of any issue or debate.”

One way to master the art of listening is to practice it in a safe and respectful environment with one’s peers, Villegas said. He did this with the members of the Bridgebuilding Fellows after the presidential debate.

“When talking about the role of guns in the United States, particularly after the most recent school shooting in Georgia, or about the state of the economy and healthcare, we invited students to share their thoughts and lived experiences so that we could not reach an agreement, but create a mutual understanding of where we are all coming from,” Villegas said.

Dr. Charles Ramsey, director for campus ministries and church connections associate chaplain, said that there are three key parts to building healthy and energetic civil discourse.

“First, I encourage students to be curious about a topic they find confusing or complex,” Ramsey said. “Putting yourself in the position of being a learner is one of empowerment, in which you can collect more information and form your own stance on an issue.”

After doing one’s research, Ramsey said to pray for all of the suffering in the world, which is often at the core of civil discourse.

“When you feel like there is a problem you cannot solve, do not be apathetic or silent,” Ramsey said. “Instead, train yourself not to give up by holding onto your faith.”

Lastly, Ramsey recommended for students to go do good in the world after learning and praying. They can do this through community service and volunteering to help those who are suffering.

“Anyone can volunteer and serve their local community to help those less fortunate than them at any time,” Ramsey said. “Anytime you can humanize the people who are homeless or those who are immigrants — those who are in a different position than you — is when you will find a new perspective and feel the joy that comes from getting outside of yourself and doing good in the world.”