No. 19 Baylor volleyball set to open Big 12 play against Arizona, No. 14 Arizona State

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

No. 19 Baylor volleyball is set to kick off Big 12 play against Arizona and No. 14 Arizona State this week, closing out a nine-game homestand which will see the Bears play five teams ranked in the latest AVCA Top 25 poll.

The Bears (8-3) will officially open their conference slate at the Ferrell Center against undefeated Arizona (11-0) on Faith and Family Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Then come the Sun Devils (11-1), one of the Big 12’s biggest volleyball additions in realignment, at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Arizona State entered the season ranked third in the Big 12 preseason poll, but has since passed up a struggling No. 17 BYU (7-3) in the AVCA top 25 polls. The Sun Devils’ lone blemish came against then-No. 5 Nebraska in Lincoln, but they’ve notched more sweep wins (eight) than allowed winning sets (six).

Second-year head coach JJ Van Niel leads a senior-heavy roster featuring senior outside hitter and Flower Mound native Geli Cyr, who is averaging 3.75 kills per set, alongside several key graduate students: libero Mary Shroll (4.9 digs per set), preseason All-Big 12 team setter Argentina Ung (387 assists) and preseason All-Big 12 team middle blocker Claire Jeter (38 blocks).

Arizona University’s 11-0 record is a bit of a mirage; the Wildcats have dominated a light schedule that hasn’t featured a single ranked opponent, sweeping seven matches and winning the rest in four sets. Outside blockers fifth-year senior Jaelyn Hodge (3.74 kills per set) and junior Jordan Wilson (3.50 kills per set), alongside star freshman setter Avery Scoggins (334 assists) and junior setter Ana Heath (7.06 assists per set), lead an offense that has blown by its competition all season.

Following a brutal early-season schedule that included multiple top-10 opponents and five currently ranked teams overall, Baylor volleyball is battle-tested heading into conference play. Head coach Ryan McGuyre said the team’s progress is right on track.

“We’re making progress; I love the progress we’re making,” McGuyre said. “And I think we’re still far from what we can look like [in] late November, December. … We’ve got areas we can improve on, we’ve got some more wrinkles we wanna add, we’ve got probably some things we’ve done well but just aren’t consistent and steady enough. So, I’m excited. Our future is extremely, extremely bright.”

First serve is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Wildcats with the game to broadcast on ESPN+.