It’s Season 4, Episode 4 of Baylor Lariat Radio’s sports podcast Don’t Feed the Bears! Braden Murray, Joe Pratt and Jackson Posey break down the film on Baylor football’s 31-3 win over Air Force and look ahead to prime time in Colorado. The crew details Baylor’s quarterback play and whether Sawyer Robertson or Dequan Finn should captain the offense against the Buffs. All that and more on this week’s episode of Don’t Feed the Bears!