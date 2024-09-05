What to do in Waco: Sept 6-12

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

This week in Waco is anything but uneventful. Whether you’re into painting, gaming or getting crazy at concerts, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy.

Friday Game Night | 7-10 p.m. | September 6 | Lighthouse Coffee & Wine, 624 Washington Ave. | Free registration upon arrival | Head on over to Lighthouse for a BYOC (Bring Your Own Controller) video game, coffee and beverage night! The first eight players to bring extra controllers to share will receive 50% off their first non-alcoholic beverage of the night.

Lost Kings In Concert | 8:30 -11:30 p.m. | Sept. 6 | The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill, 511 S 8th St. | $30-40 tickets | What better way to kick off the semester than with a concert? Get ready to jump around, dance and get crazy at the Backyard. Baylor DJ Ani Nair will be opening for Los Angeles EDM group, Lost Kings. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Free Coffee Tasting & Cupping Event | 2-3:30 p.m. | Sept. 7 | Lighthouse Coffee & Wine, 624 Washington Ave. | Put a little pep in your Saturday afternoon by joining Lighthouse Coffee for their weekly free coffee tasting and cupping event. Who knows, maybe you’ll leave with your new favorite brew!

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Sept. 7 | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | 8-10 p.m. | Sept. 7 | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

No More Trauma Tour | 7:30-11 p.m. | Sept. 12 | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | $15 tickets | Drag artist and singer Flamy Grant and indie artist i.V King have a lot to unpack in their band-backed evening of music and storytelling. BYOB, sit back, relax and get ready to kiss trauma goodbye.