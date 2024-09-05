Tune in, jam out to these artists coming to Waco this fall

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to travel all the way to Dallas, Houston or Austin this fall to get a fun live music experience. Here are some of the best shows to look out for this Fall taking place in the 254 that you don’t want to miss.

Jordy Searcy

Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jordy Searcy has made a name for himself in the indie-pop music scene with viral songs like “Love and War in Your Twenties” and “Fire”. He’s kicking off his tour this September accompanied by openers Jettee and Theo Kanndel. Searcy is coming to Waco Friday, Sept. 20 and will be playing at none other than the Common Grounds on the perimeter of campus. Having seen Jordy Searcy perform a couple of years ago at the same venue, I can guarantee this show will be a blast with the perfect balance of an intimate venue while still having enough space to dance and jump around to his upbeat songs.

Ben Rector

Another big name in the indie-pop music scene, Ben Rector is currently in the middle of his 2024 tour with Waco being his third-to-last stop on Oct. 11. His concert will take place at the iconic Magnolia Silos with opener Amistat. With his wholesome songs and popular venue choice, this would undoubtedly be a good entertainment option to bring old friends or family who might be visiting Waco.

Penny and Sparrow

A slightly lesser known name but truly amazing nonetheless, Penny and Sparrow announced two shows this fall exclusively in Texas, one of which will be held in Waco on Oct. 3 at Common Grounds. With fun and folky songs like “Eloise” and my personal favorite, “Need You,” Penny and Sparrow are a must-see if you enjoy more stripped-down, acoustic sets. Since theirs isn’t a national tour, it is incredibly special that the band considered Waco over more popular cities in Texas, so take the chance now to see them live!

Jervis Campbell

Jervis Campbell, a Nashville-based Christian pop artist is set to start his “Magnolia” tour later this month and will be in Waco on Oct. 4th at Common Grounds. If you are a fan of the style of any other of the artists on this list and are looking for more worship-style music, you will no doubt enjoy Campbell’s songs, which are hopeful and lively with a unique indie sound. This is a great opportunity to have a genuine worship experience while also being able to jump around and enjoy all the fun experiences live music has to offer.