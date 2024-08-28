Late Night to introduce students to 275 on-campus organizations

By Mackenzie Grizzard | Staff Writer

Baylor will host the annual Late Night event with hundreds of campus clubs and organizations from 9 to 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Since 2001, Baylor’s annual Late Night has provided students with new opportunities to get involved on campus. Student leaders from 275 campus organizations will be present to connect with students at several on-campus locations, including the Bill Daniel Student Center, the Student Life Center, Russel Gymnasium, Vara Martin Daniel Plaza, Fountain Mall and the SUB Bowl.

According to Director of Student Activities Jordy Dickey, Late Night is an event essential to student involvement in organizations on campus.

“The importance of [Late Night] is it shows each year how we grow our student organization experience,” Dickey said. “There is a need for all organizations to be represented.”

Late Night hosts a wide range of organizations, Dickey said, including sororities and fraternities, club and intramural sports teams and student-run academic and recreational clubs.

“It’s a great opportunity to keep finding those connection points and to even explore new opportunities to continue to leave your mark here at Baylor,” Dickey said.

Despite the over 400 student organizations on Baylor’s campus, the final tally represented at this year’s Late Night is 275 organizations, according to Andrew VanZanten, assistant director of Student Involvement and Student Organizations for Student Life.

“Not every organization uses Late Night as a part of their membership process,” VanZanten said. “Every year is a little bit different depending on location and what the organizations want to do.”

According to VanZanten, there are nearly 40 new student organizations at this year’s Late Night that haven’t participated previously, marking a historic year.

“We want to give new students an opportunity to connect with a community on campus as soon as possible,” VanZanten said. “If you want to get involved on campus, pursue something you’re passionate about, or try something new, Late Night is where you go to find all those things.”

This year, Late Night will be one event paired with a host of weekend activities called “Staycation Weekend.” It kicks off with Sign The Line at McLane Stadium for freshmen and transfer students, followed by Late Night activities, getting everyone ready for tailgating and the season-opening football game the next day.

“There’s a lot of activity taking place on purpose,” Dickey said. “It’s a great chance to find that connection right out of the gate, and we really want to deliver you a robust style of programming that shows you a variety of ways you can get involved.”

Late Night is one of Baylor’s time-honored traditions. Each year it grows and changes, providing new and improved experiences for both new and existing students.

“I think Baylor really understands the importance of gathering and being a part of a community,” VanZanten said. “When you think about events like Sign The Line, Family Weekend or Late Night, they are all focused on being a community or finding it.”

Baylor’s commitment to providing new experiences is not just limited to new students, according to Dickey.

“Feedback from our existing students plays a huge part in making [events] better for future generations and shaping these traditions for the better,” Dickey said.

Baylor’s spirit and traditions set it apart from universities all over the nation. VanZanten and Dickey both said student involvement is important to keeping these traditions special.

“Students are writing the next chapter for Baylor University,” Dickey said. “[Traditions] play an important part in your Baylor experience.”