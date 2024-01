This week on Lariat TV News, we’re following up on a viral trend resulting in KIA thefts and get owners’ thoughts on the vehicle and whether or not those vulnerabilities of the car affect their perception of safety.

We are also bringing you more information on the gas leak that prompted an evacuation of Stacy Riddle Forum Wednesday night and checking in on two fan-favorite dining options.

Finally, Baylor men’s basketball freshman walk-on Omar Adegbola shares his story in an LTVN exclusive.