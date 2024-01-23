New vice provost brings experience, passion for research

By Tyler White | Staff Writer

After serving as a vice provost at the University of South Carolina, Dr. Mary Alexander assumed her new position as Baylor’s vice provost for administration and operations this month.

Alexander said she is excited to be taking on her new role and has been looking forward to helping lead in areas including annual resource planning and budgeting, strategic initiatives and financial analytical support.

“I strongly believe in the mission of Baylor University,” Alexander said. “It’s paramount that we educate the men and women for worldwide leadership and service by integrating the academic excellence as well as the groundbreaking research of our R1 university — and then, of course, the Christian commitment within the strong, caring community that Baylor University has.”

Alexander has spent the last 14 years working in various leadership roles at the University of South Carolina. She said those positions prepared her well for her work at Baylor.

“All of that throughout my career has just helped me with my leadership abilities and has really given me a great foundation of what a Research 1 university should look like, that I’ll be able to bring over to Baylor University and be able to help with the policies and processes that need to be implemented,” Alexander said.

In an announcement from the Office of the Provost at the University of South Carolina, Alexander was described as a key member who took on greater responsibilities each year and assisted in the development of key initiatives and the guidance of deans and staff.

“Mary [Alexander] has been an innovative and collaborative leader,” the announcement read. “Working with teams across the university, Mary has led the development of a number of strategic initiatives that have moved our institution forward. She has established processes to help units to streamline their strategic planning processes as well as a system for faculty and staff to report their outside professional activities.”

As she begins her time at Baylor, Alexander said she encourages students to take hold of their education and to take advantage of the opportunities provided at the university.

“I’m hoping they will get more integrated with their faculty — learning about research, getting integrated in that research process and really taking advantage of that opportunity that is afforded to them — and take that information and take that experience and go on to do great things within their career,” Alexander said.