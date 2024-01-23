Expand your horizons: Try non-college churches

By Sarah Gallaher | Staff Writer

As a Christian institution, it’s no surprise that the majority of the Baylor student population considers themselves to be religious. In fact, there are over 40 different religious affiliations represented within the student body, most of which are denominations of Christianity.

I can’t speak for religions outside of Christianity, as I have not attended services of said religions, but since coming to Baylor, I have noticed that most students who regularly attend church in Waco only represent a few churches in the area. It seems that Waco has a church on nearly every street — and Baylor’s list alone is quite lengthy. However, when I ask the question, “What church do you go to?” I usually get one of two responses.

“Harris Creek” or “Highland.”

Let me make something clear: I don’t have anything against these churches or anyone who attends them. The fact that so many students attend these churches is admirable. It is clear that they have created a welcoming community that students enjoy.

However, these churches, like many others, are aimed toward college students, particularly those who attend Baylor. Since these churches are so large, they have a number of members who are not college-aged, but the student population is a major focus of the church.

The problem that exists in attending a church aimed specifically at college students is that it lacks the opportunity for growth. I believe the beauty of attending church is that you can meet a variety of people from all walks of life. Spiritual growth flourishes most when you surround yourself with those who are different from you rather than those who are similar.

When a church has a population consisting mostly of college students who are in the same stage of life, they share many of the same experiences and knowledge. This can be a great basis for friendship and community, but having an older mentor helps prepare you for religion after college. If attending church for the community of like-minded students is the only reason you attend, you might find it difficult to pursue religion after graduation.

On the other hand, if you attend a church not targeted toward college students, you get a better idea of what church will be like in the future. It won’t revolve around one group but rather around a diverse congregation and a variety of messages. Listening to sermons that might not be intended for you may help you understand other points of view or implore you to seek spiritual growth now, not after graduation.

Finally, going to a non-college church helps you connect with the Waco community. It can be easy to get caught in the dreaded Baylor bubble and forget there is a world outside of college. To feel at home at Baylor, you first need to feel at home in Waco, and meeting other Wacoans who aren’t affiliated with Baylor is the perfect way to do so.

If you attend a church aimed at college students and thoroughly enjoy it, continue to do so! However, if you only attend a church for college students because you feel like you have to or because that’s where your friends go, I urge you to try one of the other churches Waco has to offer and to build connections outside of the Baylor bubble. You may find that doing so leads to greater spiritual growth and fulfillment, especially as you leave Baylor and move on to the next phase of life.