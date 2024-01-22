Baylor women’s golf opens spring slate with fourth-place finish at Match in the Desert

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

Getting away from the frigid temperatures in Waco, Baylor women’s golf opened the 2024 spring season with a fourth-place finish at the Match in the Desert on Monday at the Superstition Mountain Golf Club in Superstition Mountain, Ariz.

The Bears carded the second most birdies in the field (20) on their way to a 7-under 281 finish in the five-team event. No. 6 UCLA stole the title with a 17-under 271, while future Big 12 programs No. 25 Arizona (14-under 274) and No. 21 Arizona State (9-under 279) took second and third place, respectively. Current league rival Kansas finished at the bottom of the pack at 5-under.

“I think today was a good start to our season, and I am proud of the grit we showed today,” head coach Jay Goble said. “With the cold weather in Waco, I would say that we were pretty rusty, but today showed us that we have some game. It was also nice to see some places where we can improve before our next event.”

Freshman Ashleen Kaur and senior Rosie Belsham led the Bears, each finishing in a tie for sixth place with a 3-under 69. The strong finish marked Kaur’s career best and the 17th career top-10 finish for Belsham.

Sophomore Silje Ohma added a top-20 finish to her resume in her first event since October. Ohma started 4-over through three holes but bounced back to finish the event with a 1-under 71 in 17th place.

Junior BaiMai Seema notched her fourth career top-25 finish, closing Monday in a tie for 23rd with an even-par 72. Freshman Yoonjeong Huh closed out the team, finishing right behind Seema at 1-over 73, and tied for 27th.

Senior Britta Snyder (3-over 75) and sophomore Mallory Matthews (5-over 77) each competed as individuals and finished 32nd and 33rd, respectively.

The Bears will continue their 2024 season in the T. Hession Regional Challenge Feb. 4-6 at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes, Calif.