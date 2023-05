It’s our final newscast of the semester and we have the news you need before you head home. After we bring you news and sports, stick around for the best we had to offer this semester from all of our reporters.

Anchoring our news and sports segments are graduating seniors Nate Smith, Jessica Rajkumar and Pierson Luscy.

Thanks for sticking with Lariat TV News for the latest news you need to know on campus and around Waco.