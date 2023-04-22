Aranda plans to name starting QB next week after seeing Green & Gold game

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

With Baylor football’s spring football slate at a conclusion, head coach Dave Aranda said a decision on naming a starting quarterback should come at some point next week.

“I think we’re ready to make a choice, but I want to make sure they’re ready, so we’ll be able to do that when we get back in the room,” Aranda said.

Aranda said this after the Bears’ annual Green & Gold game Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium. Baylor created its own scoring system for an offense versus defense battle. Team Gold (offense) came away with a 38-27 win over Team Green (defense).

“This is the first time for me ever going offense versus defense,” Aranda said. “I’ve always been a part of just teams. I think the advantage of doing this is just the competitiveness of it.”

To wrap up the spring season, Aranda and the Bears put a twist on the annual spring game to spice up the competition. The scoring system for the game looked normal on the offensive side for the most part. Normal scoring rules were in effect but the offense could also gain two points for every “explosive play” of 20 yards or more.

On the defensive side, the team was awarded six points for a touchdown, three points for a takeaway, three points for a fourth-down stop, two points for sacks, one point for forcing a three-and-out and one point for forcing a field gold within 25 yards.

“The two points for big plays on offense, there was some bantering going on throughout the week of how, ‘Dave, they’re getting points for these things, we’re just getting points for touchdowns,’” Aranda said. “But I think it just makes it more competitive, makes it more fun. The offensive guys are getting on me because some of the sacks were maybe questionable. We’re trying to keep it competitive.”

Locked in a quarterback competition, sophomore quarterback Sawyer Robertson and redshirt junior quarterback Blake Shapen each had plenty of drives to take part in. Shapen completed 11-of-20 passes for 100 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Drake Dabney in the first half.

Aranda said he liked what he saw from Shapen.

“I look at Blake and I look at the season that was last year and how disappointing it was,” Aranda said. “To walk around and carry that can be heavy. And then, to put in work and to make changes and to really kind of confront the things that were holding you back, and to do it in a way to not bring attention to yourself but just to focus on the specifics of the thing is cool to see. You see a dude just kind of grow up, really mature.”

Robertson went 9-of-16 through the air, racking up 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the process. He connected with redshirt junior wide receiver Jonathan Davidson on a slant from the 14-yard line for the first touchdown of the game.

Aranda said Robertson has a “moxie and a spirit that’s contagious” and his ability to run is impressive.

“I think his growth and his learning is just going to continue to take off just because of his want-to with everything,” Aranda said.

The second of his two scores came in the second half when junior wide receiver Monaray Baldwin took a screen pass 57 yards to the house.

Dabney said he was impressed with the quarterback play from Shapen and Robertson Saturday.

“I saw a lot of energy, a lot of leadership and I think [Robinson and Shapen] both showed that they can make any throw on the field and move the ball with whatever group they were in,” Dabney said. “I think we saw a lot of good things from both of them today.”

While the quarterbacks found success, they did so while battling pressure from a strong defensive front seven. Led by fifth-year senior defensive lineman TJ Franklin, the unit racked up six sacks (12 points) and forced several throwaways.

Franklin said applying pressure is something the defense wants to prioritize in the fall.

“This year I believe our emphasis is going to be on disrupting the quarterback, moving the quarterback off his spot, making him uncomfortable in the pocket,” Franklin said. “We have plenty of blitzes written up for people to go in there and disrupt the quarterback.”

As the spring comes to a close, Aranda gave a new mission to his team at the beginning of the spring.

“If you give us half your heart, we can show you half our power. If you give us all your heart, we can change your life,” Aranda said.

For Franklin, fifth-year senior linebacker Mike Smith Jr., fifth-year senior offensive lineman Clark Barrington and seventh-year senior safety Bryson Jackson, Saturday was the final spring game of their college careers. However, the mentality preached by Aranda appears to have paved the path for one last hurrah.

“I don’t believe my journey ends here,” Franklin said. “So, I believe that I have the potential to become anything I want to become. I’m excited to see the guys that still have more springs to come.”

The green and gold will open its 2023 season at McLane Stadium on Sept. 2, hosting Texas State University.