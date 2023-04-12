Dr. Rishi Sriram named a ‘Senior Scholar’ to further develop higher education

By Pierson Luscy | Reporter

Dr. Rishi Sriram has been named one of 10 active Senior Scholars in the American College Personnel Association — a national student affairs association. He will serve a five-year term that concludes in 2028.

“Scholars are senior members of the profession … who have made exemplary and sustained contributions to ACPA’s mission transforming higher education by creating and sharing influential scholarship, shaping critically reflective practice, and advocating for equitable and inclusive learning environments,” the ACPA’s website reads.

An associate professor of higher education and student affairs at Baylor, Sriram also serves as the graduate program director for the educational leadership department and the faculty-in-residence for Brooks Residential College.

“One of the topics that I have been really focused on in my research is the student affairs profession,” Sriram said. “I’ve really started to see my research as another way that I can teach and develop current college administrators.”

Sriram said being named a Senior Scholar has given him a greater platform and will help him reach more people with his work.

“Being named a Senior Scholar is going to allow me to do work that continues to have an impact, that can continue to contribute to professionals who are out there in the field trying to help college students succeed,” Sriram said. “It not only validates the work that I’ve been doing for college students’ success, but it allows me to continue that work at hopefully a higher level.”

The Senior Scholars program has 10 to 12 senior educators that “represent the best of engaged scholarship relevant to student affairs work.” During one’s five-year term, Scholars must attend national conventions, participate in conference calls and engage in at least one scholarly leadership commitment each year.

Dr. Scott Moore, an associate professor of philosophy and Great Texts, is one of Sriram’s colleagues and said he is well-qualified and deserving of his new role.

“He is already a very successful scholar, teacher and mentor, and I look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish in the years to come,” Moore said.

When discussing his accomplishments, Sriram said he recognizes the Baylor community — and Brooks Residential College in particular — as contributors to his work every day.

“I would love to thank the members of Brooks Residential College, because living in a community with college students has always helped me to remember what matters, why I do the work that I do,” Sriram said.