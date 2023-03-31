Trio of tailbacks highlight RB’s coach AJ Steward’s position group in spring camp

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

2022 was a tough year for Baylor football, but it’s running back room didn’t deplete too much over the offseason, and it has the potential to have a huge year.

The green and gold’s wide zone system resonated well with new assistant head coach and running backs coach AJ Steward, as he has a history of love and success with the scheme that he hopes will translate at McLane Stadium on Saturday’s.

“[When] I wake up, one of the first things I think about [is] my wife, God and [the] wide zone,” Steward said.

Steward joined the staff after spending his last two seasons as a member of Oregon State University’s staff in the same role he inherited at Baylor. He said his philosophy is that regardless of how talented a running back room is, everyone can get carries and opportunities.

“The star in that running back room is the running back room,” Steward said. “That’s always what I believe in. Everybody has to be prepared for their moment and that’s how I coach. We’re not really big on the depth charts and things like that. Our sixth guy in our room right now out of six needs to be strong enough for us to rely on him if we need to in a real game.”

He stepped into a room that features three primary tailbacks, the first being sophomore Richard Reese, who set a program record for rushing yards by a freshman (972) in 2022. Reese was also named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year last season. After Reese’s breakout year, said he’s added some muscle and hopes to continue raising the bar.

“This year, I’m just working on getting bigger in size and just focusing on getting better as a team and as a whole, and just working on the little things that matter,” Reese said.

As well as Reese, redshirt-senior running back Qualan Jones returns for another year in the green and gold. Jones was the primary pass protection back, but was also utilized in run packages with him getting carries.

He said he “had to contribute to this team” and he’s willing to do whatever the squad needs.

“They needed me in big times, like in pass protection,” Jones said. “They counted on me to win in pass pro and I executed. I had a few runs here and there, and I made the most of it.”

The Bears also added another tailback who can potentially do a little bit of what both Reese and Jones bring to the table. Junior running back Dominic Richardson came to Baylor over the offseason from rival Oklahoma State University, through the transfer portal.

Richardson said Baylor’s “environment” and the fact that it has a wide zone scheme played a big role in him wanting to swap jerseys.

“The spread of love for the coaches and the players [was] a big reason why I came here,” Richardson said. “I just felt like this was a great place [and a] great fit for me. [With] it being a Christian school as well, I’m a big Christian and I just feel like the offense is [catered to] my play style.”

Richardson led the Cowboys in rushing yards last season with 543 yards. He will battle with Reese and Jones for play time, but he said he’s found his role early on in spring camp.

“My role is pretty much like being a leader, knowing what I’m supposed to do when I’m both on and off the field for the younger backs and even the older backs,” Richardson said. “I have to know what I’m talking about, not only ([he] offense, [but] also the defense, so it’ll be easier for me on the field.”

In addition to the three-headed monster on the top of the depth chart, the Bears also have three more backs on the current listed roster. First, redshirt-sophomore running back Jordan Jenkins will enter his third year on the Baylor roster. Jenkins played in six games in a limited role last year and also saw significant playing time on special teams.

Redshirt-senior tailback Jacoby Clarke also returns for his fifth year wearing the green and gold. He didn’t see any play time last year, but might have a role on special teams with Jenkins.

Rounding out the room is another new face, freshman running back Bryson Washington. Washington was a two-way player at Franklin High School in Franklin last year. The local tailback was a semifinalist for the 2022 Mr. Texas Football Award.

Then again, Steward said he’ll play as many guys possible, as long as they show him they deserve the chance.

“We’re going to play the most talented, reliable players,” Steward said. “If we have six talented, reliable players, then we probably can try to find a way to do that. I’ve never been around a team with that, but that’s going to be the goal.”

He added that he just wants to find his athletes trying to stand out, rather than fit in.

“I always tell these guys, ‘Your difference is what gives you value,'” Steward said. “It’s really good that those guys have their unique skill sets that separate them in different ways. What we’re trying to do right now is just clean up their games in those other areas where they may be second or third on the depth chart or fifth or sixth in certain specific areas of playing the running back position.”