Water main break on campus leaves hundreds without water, toilet access

By Caitlyn Meisner | Copy Editor

At 3:30 p.m. Thursday the water main was repaired successfully and water supply was restored to all impacted buildings. Memorial Dining will reopen at 5 p.m.

A BaylorNewsFlash was sent out Thursday morning saying a City of Waco water main broke on the east side of campus.

“City of Waco crews are on the Baylor campus to repair a city water main break on the east side of Pat Neff Hall (facing Waco Hall),” the email alert said. “To make repairs, the city crews have had to shut off a main water valve, which has resulted in no water service to Pat Neff Hall, Carroll Science, Draper Academic Building and Memorial/Alexander.”

Memorial Dining Hall had to close for the day due to the water main break, the email also said.

Lori Fogleman, assistant vice president of media and public relations, said crews from the City of Waco have been working in front of Pat Neff Hall to try and get the water main back in order.

Fogleman said the crews have been working since 7 a.m., repairs are ongoing and that the pipe lines need to be flushed. She also said the most likely reason for the water main break is due to aging pipes.

“Events like these disrupt our normal patterns, but we appreciate the quick action of the city crews and our own facilities teams to address the issue,” Fogleman said.

Jessica Emmett Sellers, senior public information and communications specialist, said the pipe was old and was “asked to do a lot more work than it was originally asked to do.”

Emmett Sellers also said the City of Waco is aware of other aging pipes and is trying to be proactive in addressing potential issues the pipes may cause.

Waco freshman and Memorial Residence Hall resident Haydin Davis said when she woke up at 8 a.m., she noticed the water pressure in both her shower and sink were very low.

“I had to reframe my entire day around having no water,” Davis said. “It’s pretty inconvenient that amenities like the toilet and laundry aren’t working. Thankfully I’m from Waco so I could go home and do my laundry, but especially right before spring break it’s been chaotic.”

Davis said the women on her floor congregated in the hallways to talk about what happened, and many of her floormates were frustrated with the situation.

Davis also said she was told by her Community Leader to go to another person’s dorm since Memorial Hall is the only female residence hall impacted by the break.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.