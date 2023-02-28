Sports Take: New XFL league is here to stay

By Pierson Luscy | LTVN Reporter

On Feb. 18, the XFL made another attempt to become a pillar in American football. Even though it’s on its third bid, this one is going to be the one to solidify that goal. This creation of the XFL is going to be the next big professional sports league in the U.S., thanks to its new ideas and new business plan.

People are well aware it’s going to be tough to compete with the National Football League, so in turn, they’re trying to find ways of being different.

The XFL is trying its own take on football, starting with a new set of rules. The biggest rule changes are the alterations in a point after touchdown along with onside kick ideas, and they both completely shift how the game is played.

On PATs, teams have the option to attempt to earn one, two or three points based on where the team wants to place the ball in a goal-to-go run or pass-only situation. For onside kick attempts in the fourth quarter, teams can elect to attempt a 4th-and-15, and if they convert it, they get the ball back.

These are only a few rule changes to the traditional take on football, and it can all create a very entertaining way to watch a game that has not been significantly changed.

The XFL is also aware its games are another way that bettors can get their take on the action. With sports gambling being legalized in more states than ever, the XFL has taken full advantage of why some people watch the games by putting the projections of the game on the virtual scoreboard and making it easily accessible.

The league is made up of eight teams and brings next-level football to four new cities including, St. Louis, Arlington, San Antonio and Orlando, Fla.

With the four new locations now rallying around a football organization, it stretches the popularity of the sport to all areas of the country, bringing the fun to new and unfamiliar places.

Vince McMahon might have created the league as a publicity stunt, but the XFL looks to be here to stay.