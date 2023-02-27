Waco PD urges apartment precautions over break

By Luke Lattanzi | Staff Writer

As students prepare to leave Waco for spring break, the Waco Police Department is advising those who live off campus to take precautions before leaving for the week.

Safety is Waco PD’s No. 1 priority, Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said via email.

“The Waco Police Department works very closely with the Baylor Police Department no matter the time of year,” Shipley said. “If students are choosing to leave their residence for spring break, we ask you make sure all doors, windows, garages and gates are locked. Do not leave spare keys outside or with an individual you do not know well.”

Baylor also has the Crime Free Multi-Housing program, which is a partnership between police and managers of rental properties that increases the ability to “reduce crime, drugs and other criminal activity on the property.”

“The Crime Free Multi-Housing program approaches crime on many fronts,” its website reads. “The police cannot solve crime problems alone. Neither can the management or residents of rental properties. But by working together, the end result has been the most successful approach to crimes in rental communities.”

Santa Clara, Calif., junior Hannah Po, a resident of U Pointe on Speight, said she feels safe living in her apartment but is cautious about surrounding areas, especially when it gets dark outside.

“When it gets really dark, then the area seems a little bit unsafe,” Po said. “But overall, it’s pretty close [to campus]. When I’m on campus, I don’t feel scared. It’s the moment I step off campus that I get a little bit paranoid.”

Po also said while she hasn’t seen any suspicious activity herself, she has heard stories of said activity from her friends.

“A friend of a friend, she took a walk at night — which is obviously not a good idea — and she actually got attacked,” Po said. “This guy just hit her, and she started bleeding from her head.”

Waco PD also advised no matter where students are going for spring break, they should always be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.

“[No] matter where the students are for the spring holiday, you should always stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings,” Shipley said. “If you see something, say something, and do not hesitate to call 9-1-1 in an emergency.”

Shipley also urged students to call Waco PD’s non-emergency phone number at 254-750-7500 if they require other forms of assistance.