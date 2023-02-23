Baylor track and field readies for Big 12 Indoor Championships

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

Baylor track and field is gearing up for the 2023 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships, which are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in the Sports Performance Center at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

Head coach Michael Ford and the Bears are visiting a place they opened the 2023 season at just six weeks ago; however, while the familiarity of the track will help the green and gold, it’s in for one of the toughest meets of the year.

“Indoor Nationals is the hardest meet to make because it’s the best 16 kids in the country,” Ford said. “You can have a great year and not even make Nationals. Even the field events are really tough. I think they’re probably tougher than our running events right now.”

With Indoor Nationals on the team’s mind, senior sprinter Mariah Ayers is looking to tally her personal best and be crowned the conference’s 4×400 meter relay champion for the second straight year.

“If I’m trying to put in my best performance, then I should be able to hit my best. I’m just trying to stay patient and trust what coach has taught me and just do what I’ve always been doing,” Ayers said.

The Baylor women have six top-four conference marks so far this season. With the opportunity to head to the National Indoor Championship, the coaches are hyping up the team and getting them ready for their big moment.

“One of the things I try to have them do is think about the good things they have done this year and then try to bundle that in when they go to a championship,” Ford said. “Because the thing is, you get one opportunity to do something really well.”

The only NCAA-qualified event for the Bears is the men’s 4×400, placing in the final qualifying spot. The rest of the men’s squad has five top-four Big 12 marks so far this year and will be looking to add more national qualifiers over the weekend.

Graduate student Cole Hardan, a 2022 All-Big 12 shot put thrower, will look to propel himself to a personal record and make the most of his final year as a Bear.

“I’m pumped,” Hardan said. “I was talking with Coach Ford earlier this year, he told me, ‘What’s going to be different about this year? If you keep doing the same thing it’s not going to change, right?’ And I’ve told Mike in the past year — because I’m a sixth year — ‘There’s always next year. It’s going to be ironed out next year.’

“I’d always come up just a hair short. And it’s bothered me for five years. So, my motto for this year is ‘No Gas Left in the Tank.’ I’m just going to throw myself at it.”

The battle will begin on Friday morning as the Bears prepare to claw at the competition.

“I know the nerves will get a little higher on the athletes and I think if all the coaches are confident, we’ve already put the work in,” Ford said. “Now, it’s up to them to keep them confident going into the meet.”