Baylor alumna encourages grace through college struggles in new book

By Stephy Mahoney | Staff Writer

Baylor alumna and author Grace Valentine announced the release of her new book this year in pursuit of her personal passion for women’s ministry, making this her fourth published book since graduating in 2018.

Valentine is originally from Mansville, La., and said she travels all over the country speaking to young women struggling in their faith in college just as she did.

“There seems to be a need for an every day guide including scripture and real topics for young women who are struggling,” Valentine said. “There is importance in talking about tough things that young adults are actually facing whether it’s drinking, hook-up culture, feeling lonely, feeling shame or whatever it may be. I like using humor, but also scripture to bring truth and remind girls they are meant for more.”

Valentine said women in high school, college or young adults can find it easy to be overwhelmed with all the expectations they have, which is why a guidance book can be helpful.

“Freshman year I was a bit of a mess trying to find myself and I have no shame in saying that. I learned some lessons the hard way,” Valentine said. “I just believe that there kind of needs to be a place where people are honest about that and don’t pretend to be perfect.”

Valentine said her professors inspired her to go further and write each book because they always believed in her and helped her realize her full potential.

“I think that’s kind of the way God looks at his children. They definitely inspired me in many ways,” Valentine said. “Baylor can be a hard place to grow up because yes, I was always a Christian and had God in my heart, but I grew up in New Orleans, La., so sometimes I felt like I wasn’t a ‘good Christian’ compared to other people on campus.”

Aside from writing, Valentine hosts her own “Water Into Wine,” where she talks about all the in-between struggles of being a young woman joined by laughs, tears and vulnerability of past mistakes.

Valentine said her second book “Is it Just Me?” can be a resource for women who may be feeling lonely, doubtful and hurt, according to her website. In the book, she explains how she translates her trust issues in Jesus, her community, her family and herself into humor.

Dr. Mia Moody-Ramirez, journalism department chair and professor, said she is very happy for Valentine and was “always impressed by her willingness to give her time to others.”

Moody-Ramirez also said she is inspired by Valentine because she is unafraid to reach for the stars. She said she believes her former student is driven to share her experiences with others because she has a sincere desire to have an impact on the lives of others.

“Grace is a noteworthy Baylor alumna who can instill in all of us the importance of not giving up. This is a lesson that we can all benefit from on a daily basis,” Moody-Ramirez said. “I think she will continue to reach higher heights because of her giving spirit. It makes me feel accomplished and look forward to teaching at Baylor when I have students who help others with their work.”

Moody-Ramirez said she believes people like Valentine do the work they do because they have faced obstacles in their lives and have been deeply touched by the love, time and energy they’ve received from others.

“They feel empowered by the strength and wisdom that they have collected over the years,” Moody-Ramirez said. “Many times they feel that it would be wrong to keep this wisdom to themselves, so they feel led to either share it on social media platforms or in books. Many of them, like Grace, end up doing both.”