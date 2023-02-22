By Danielle Skinner | Reporter

The Center for Global Engagement is currently recruiting students to participate in its CGE Ambassadors Program. Applications for the 2023-2024 academic year are open through Saturday, Feb. 25.

Candidates are interviewed by staff members of International Student and Scholar Services as well as current ambassadors. Interviews will take place from March 13 through March 15, and selections will be made by March 18.

The ambassadors are a group of domestic and international student leaders who take on a variety of responsibilities, such as welcoming international visitors and talking to other students about study abroad.

Brandon Hoye, international programs coordinator, said the program is growing and the team continually strives for excellence in its student representatives.

“The selection process has become more formalized, and the positions have become more highly sought-after student leadership positions,” Hoye said. “In order to apply for the ambassador program, we ask that students are able to commit to a full academic year of being an ambassador and have a demonstrated interest in serving the international student population at Baylor.”

Hoye said building relationships is the base of the program. Ambassadors attend trips alongside international students to provide support and companionship as they engage in new experiences.

“One of the most important aspects of the learning experience for international students is to learn how to interact with the people within the new cultural environment,” Hoye said. “The various trips and events offered provide opportunities for international students studying at Baylor to learn more about Waco, Texas and the USA.”

Hoye said the CGE Ambassadors Program plays an important role in fostering community for international students, and it is also in line with Baylor’s global mission.

“Having student ambassadors helps create a welcoming and supportive space for the international community at Baylor University,” Hoye said. “Ambassadors tell us that they apply because they want to serve the incoming international students at Baylor, and their passion shows through the countless ways they help both incoming and current international students and scholars.”

New Delhi, India, sophomore Khudaija Joiya is an ambassador for a student from Pakistan and said the program has been a meaningful learning experience.

“There have been so many amazing memories that I have gained from this program,” Joiya said. “Being able to be a part of something like this has been a great learning experience for me. The student I am an ambassador for let me try their favorite foods from their home country, see their family heirlooms and really just embrace their culture.”