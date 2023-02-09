Baylor women’s tennis picks up 5-2 win at Harvard

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

Baylor women’s tennis came up with a 5-2 midweek win over Harvard University Wednesday evening in Cambridge, Mass.

“Today was a great team win,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “We’re making progress in a lot of areas and it is encouraging to see. We’re proud of the team’s response because playing on the road presents its own challenges, but we handled it really well. Now, we’ve just got to turn our attention to another tough opponent next weekend in Wisconsin.”

The Bears (7-2) snagged the doubles point after the sophomore pairing of Anita Sahdiieva and Brooke Thompson defeated their opponents 6-3 on No. 2. This was the first time Sahdiieva and Thompson were duos partners this season. Senior Isabella Harvison and freshman Danielle Tuhten battled back on No. 3 to come away with a 6-4 win, putting Baylor on the board.

In singles play, the Bears tacked on another point thanks to a 6-4, 6-3 victory by senior Paula Barañano on No. 4. On court No. 5, Tuhten trudged to a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win to put Baylor up 3-0. The Crimson (3-4) responded with their first point on No. 2, but the overall win was clinched by sophomore Alina Shcherbinina on No. 1.

Freshman Daniella Dimitrov fell in a tiebreaker on No. 6 following Harvison’s success which helped the Bears grab their fifth point of the match.

Baylor will travel back home to host the University of Wisconsin in the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday.