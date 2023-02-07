No. 24 Baylor women’s golf jumps to 10-shot lead, wins Collegiate Invitational

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

No. 24 Baylor women’s golf head coach Jay Goble wanted to keep things simple ahead of the Collegiate Invite at the Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico. With that approach, Goble’s squad secured the overall win on Monday, besting 11 other programs.

The success marked the Bears’ fourth tournament win in the last 15 events. Each of Baylor’s last four wins have come by at least 10 shots with an average margin of victory of 16.5 shots. The green and gold has won nine events over the last three seasons.

“I am so proud of this group,” Goble said. “This is a challenging golf course that tests every part of your game and every bit of your patience. For them to battle the way they did, and continue to grind for two-straight days just shows really how great they are.”

The Bears finished with a 10-shot cushion over their opponents in part by a 54-hole 8-over 872 grand total for the two-day event. Junior Rosie Belsham shot a 6-under 210 individually and earned her first career win. Belsham edged out the University of Georgia’s fifth-year senior Jenny Bae by one shot as Bae carded a 5-under 211 across the two days.

Belsham opened Monday shooting a 1-over 37 tied for third place, finishing her second round at even par. She fired off five birdies over eight holes after starting the third round with a bogey. Belsham totalled a 4-under 32 on the front nine. Both Belsham and Bae bogeyed at No. 14 before the Whitley Bay, England native made one final birdie at No. 16 to notch the one-shot individual victory.

Belsham became the 11th different player Goble has coached to an individual title (18 individual titles). Her number of 210 is one of just 15 scores of 210 or better in program history on a par-72 course. With the win, Belsham moved into the top-10 in career top-five finishes (5).

“I am very proud and happy for Rosie,” Goble said. “She puts in the hard work every day to get better. She is gaining confidence and I believe the sky is the limit for her.”

Freshman Silje Ohma owned sole possession of third place on the individual leaderboard after a 3-under 213 effort. Ohma led the field with 12 birdies for the week en route to her second-career top-5 finish.

“Silje also put in an amazing performance that must be recognized,” Goble said. “She made some of these par-5s look easy and kept her composure all weekend. She has a bright future ahead of her.”

Seniors Hannah Karg and Anika Veintemilla were part of a five-way tie for 18th place after the two veterans came up with 9-over 225s.

Junior Britta Syner, who came off a bogey-free 5-under 67 round in the team’s last event, trailed the bunch on Monday. Synder finished the tournament tied for 47th place after she posted a 17-over 223.

Baylor fended off some of the top teams in the country, including No. 8 University of Mississippi (11th place), No. 10 Florida State University (second place), No. 12 University of Virginia (10th place) and No. 13 University of Arizona (sixth place).

The Bears will be on a quick turnaround as they gear up for the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes, Ca. The three-day event will start on Sunday and conclude on Feb. 14.