Sports Take: NFL conference championship weekend picks

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

With the NFL conference championship weekend coming up, a few of us at the Baylor Lariat pitched in our predictions for how the rest of the NFL postseason will play out.

Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs

This is the second-straight AFC Championship featuring two battle tested teams led by two of the best under center. As much as I love Joe Burrow and the Bengals, I can’t see Patrick Mahomes missing out on a Super Bowl appearance for the second-consecutive year. The Bengals got the better of them last season, but I think Mahomes will even things at 1-1 in the postseason, 3-1 overall against Burrow. I understand the former Texas Tech quarterback won’t be at 100%, but it might serve as added motivation for a locked-in Mahomes.

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers

For the entire year, I’ve believed that the 49ers have had the most complete team in the league. They have the best defense in the league in my eyes, and their offense has no shortage of weapons and combinations of skill players. Quarterback Brock Purdy may be a rookie, but he’s riding a wave of momentum into this game and should be fine. San Francisco had one of the best run defenses in the league this year and will force the Eagles to play through the air. In return, the 49ers also possess a stellar pass rush. I don’t see the 49ers losing unless on their own accord.

Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs

With two weeks off to recover that ankle, Mahomes should be in top form for the Super Bowl. This is far from the same 49ers team that the Chiefs beat in the 2020 Super Bowl, but Kansas City hasn’t won a ring since then and I know they’ll be determined to snag a win. This San Francisco team has come close before, but there’s a big difference in the experience you gain between making the Super Bowl and winning it all. This experience will ultimately bring the Chiefs back to the promised land.

Michael Haag | Sports Editor

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals

Since Mahomes is not 100% healthy for this game, it’s hard to pick against a peaking Cincinnati Bengals team. Cincinnati’s quarterback Burrow has been phenomenal thus far and is primed for another big game on the road. Mahomes won’t allow a blowout, especially at home, but the Bengals should squeak away with a win in this one.

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers’ roster is so talented that it doesn’t matter how good Purdy is. The fact that a third-string slinger is able to put up solid numbers and help his team make it to the NFC Championship game is telling enough. The Eagles had an incredible year, but San Francisco has playmakers that are too tough to contain, which should result in a road win for the 49ers.

Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers

As brutal as this would be for Burrow and the Bengals, the 49ers will take home the Lombardi trophy. Cincinnati’s defense has played really well in the playoffs, but it won’t be able to slow down the likes of running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel or tight end George Kittle. Back-to-back Super Bowl losses is crushing for Burrow’s squad, but John Elway overcame even worse adversity, so Burrow will be fine.

Pierson Luscy | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs

Even though Mahomes has a high ankle sprain, I don’t think it will be a factor in his availability. The Bengals have had the Chiefs’ number for the past two matchups, but that changes in this game. Cincinnati will not have enough in its defensive playbook to stop the high-powered offense of Kansas City. The key matchup in this game to watch will be Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster versus Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Apple had a tough time covering Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs and will not have the safety help he did last week because of Kansas City’s tight end Travis Kelce.

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers

Purdy will continue his unbelievable rookie season with a trip to the Super Bowl. He has been put in a position where he does not have to be the reason they win, but he also cannot be the reason they lose. Purdy will not have the opportunity to give the game away thanks to Samuel and McCaffery’s athleticism. The Eagles do not have enough big plays to outmatch the high talent 49ers’ defense because of their standout defensive players. The matchup to watch this game will be Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts and San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner.

Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers

This will be a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, but the game will be far from the same. Mahomes will still be at quarterback for the Chiefs but Purdy will make a name for himself. In this game, he will have to make a few plays to win the game, something that incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo could not do the last time they played in the big game. From what Purdy has done so far in the few games he has played, he can beat a team like the Chiefs.

The matchup to watch will be Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones against 49ers left tackle Trent Williams because of Jones’ presence in the backfield and Williams’ talent in pass protection.

Nick Cook | Web Editor

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City and Mahomes will come out strong, but Burrow and the Bengals will be able to battle back after being down early. Burrow, a former Louisiana State University quarterback, will be able to stay undefeated against Mahomes head-to-head.

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers

The Purdy magic will stay alive after a back-and-forth game against the Eagles, but the 49ers will be able to get the last laugh on a game-winning field goal.

Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers

The Bengals will be unable to lift the demons and will lose a rematch of the 1982 and 1989 Super Bowls to stay winless in their Super Bowl history.

Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs

Burrow and Cincinnati will be riding high and mighty when they stroll into Arrowhead Stadium after knocking off the Bills. It’s hard to bet against Burrow after the recent success he’s had against the Chiefs, but it’s even harder to bet against Mahomes, even with an injured ankle. Mahomes will be less mobile and forced to sit in the pocket and make big plays.

As long as the improved Chiefs offensive line gives him time, there will be no slowing down the soon-to-be two-time MVP. Even though Burrow is capable of matching that, Sunday’s game may be the first time his overconfidence backfires, resulting in the team falling short of expectations.

The Bengals battling the Chiefs is going to be an anticipated playoff rivalry for years to come, but ultimately Kansas City will win it this year to even up the Burrow versus Mahomes playoff record at one win apiece.

NFC Championship: Philadelphia Eagles

I’ll just come out and say it – Purdy is not that good. He’s average and does everything asked of him, nothing less and nothing more. Although on paper the Eagles defense may not schematically match up great with the explosive 49ers offense, veteran leadership and playoff experience will favor the Eagles. Along with a suitable defense, the Eagles have an MVP caliber quarterback in Hurts who can excel in big moments and close games. Hurts will ultimately make crucial plays and Philadelphia will control this game from the get-go.

The combination of great coaching on both sidelines and two solid defenses will end with a low-scoring game, but the Eagles will control the pace and momentum from start to finish.

Super Bowl: Philadelphia Eagles

It appears this will be the Andy Reid Bowl. Kansas City’s head coach will battle his former team for a chance to be crowned champion once again. Only problem? Nick Sirianni and the Eagles will be well prepared, energized and for some reason underdogs.

The last time Philadelphia was in that position it got the job done and this time will be no different. Mahomes will still have limitations from his injured ankle and unlike the Bengals pass rush, the Eagles will be brutal and force quick throws and negative plays. This game will be fast paced, hard hitting, run heavy, explosive and well-coached football will be the talk of the town after Philly takes down Mahomes. Meanwhile, Reid is left contemplating what went wrong as he tries to plan for next season.