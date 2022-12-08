‘Today is the day we’ve been praying for’: Baylor officials celebrate Griner being freed

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

After 293 days in Russian custody, former Baylor women’s basketball star forward Brittney Griner is on her way back home.

The news came Thursday morning, as reports said Russia freed Griner in a prisoner exchange for infamous Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, left a legacy at Baylor University thanks to four dominant seasons in the green and gold.

Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone and Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades IV issued the Lariat a blended statement Thursday morning regarding Griner’s release. They said the university is filled with joy in knowing that the former Lady Bear is safe and headed home.

“Brittney Griner is a member of our Baylor Family, and we are extremely grateful that she is on her way back home to the United States,” the statement read. “We praise God this day has finally come. Our hearts go out to Brittney and her family as they have endured months of separation, and we continue to pray as she recovers from this incredibly challenging time.

“While we celebrate Brittney’s release, our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to fellow American Paul Whelan and his family, as well as all Americans unjustly imprisoned overseas – that they will be freed and can return home safely and promptly.”

Current Baylor women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen has been outspoken on Griner’s detainment for several months now, despite not being the eight-time WNBA All-Star’s coach at Baylor. Collen said she’s built a relationship with Griner over their overlapping time in the WNBA.

Collen also gave out a statement Thursday morning after hearing the news of Griner’s release.

“After nearly ten months, we are thrilled and relieved to hear the long-awaited news of BG’s return,” Collen said. “Today is the day we’ve been praying for, and we will continue to pray as she reunites with her family and begins recovering from her experience.”

Griner, a Houston native, led a 2012 Lady Bears squad that won a NCAA record 40 games en route to a national championship. That team was coached by Kim Mulkey, who is now head coach at Louisiana State University. The relationship between Mulkey and Griner had been strained in 2013 after Griner told ESPN she wasn’t allowed to be open about her sexuality because of Mulkey.

Mulkey, who coached three national championship teams at Baylor, has not commented publicly about her former player’s Russian detainment in the form of a press conference, but the 2022 AP College Basketball Coach of the Year did voice her support for Griner in a June interview with Tiger Rag Radio.

On Thursday, Mulkey released a statement to ESPN following the announcement that Griner was coming home.

“God is good,” Mulkey said. “Prayers are powerful. Brittney is on her way home where she belongs. Our prayers remain with her and her family as they recover and heal together.”

This is a developing story that will have updates as more news comes out. For the latest, be sure to keep up with the Lariat Sports Twitter account at @BULariatSports.