No. 17 Baylor volleyball chosen as fourth seed in upcoming NCAA Tournament

By
Gio Gennero
-
Freshman outside hitter Alexis Dacosta (15) gets in her stance along with her Baylor volleyball teammates ahead of No. 1 University of Texas' serve on Oct. 15, 2022 in the Ferrell Center. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

The No. 15 Baylor volleyball team was announced as a fourth seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, marking the team’s seventh-consecutive appearance. The Bears (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) will host the first two rounds of the tournament, beginning with their matchup with Stephen F. Austin State University at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Ferrell Center.

“We’re back to 0-0, talking about a fresh start,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “You play your season to test yourself, you play your season to earn a seed and get ready for the tournament. I think home court advantage is an advantage.”

The Baylor volleyball team celebrates a point during its conference game against the University of Oklahoma on Oct. 5, 2022 in the Ferrell Center. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer
The Baylor volleyball team celebrates a point during its conference game against the University of Oklahoma on Oct. 5, 2022 in the Ferrell Center.
Katy Mae Turner | Photographer

Baylor was able to protect home territory throughout the regular season, going 14-1 in the Ferrell Center, the lone loss to the No. 1 team in the country, the University of Texas. The Bears currently hold a 24-9 all-time record over SFA, coming away with a 3-1 victory in their last meeting in 2016. This marks the team’s seventh-consecutive appearance and 11th overall in the program’s history. All seven from their current streak come under McGuyre.

“We just have to keep playing really consistent,” freshman opposite side hitter Allie Sczech said. “I feel as a whole, towards the end of conference [play] we kind of found our rhythm. If we just continue to stay in that rhythm and just train hard in the gym, I think we can make it really far and win the national championship.”

The Bears’ standout freshman setter Averi Carlson was announced as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, the third Baylor player to win this award. She finished with 1,140 assists on the season, averaging 10.75 per set.

Fifth-year senior middle blocker Mallory Talbert jumps to kill the ball following a set by a teammate during a conference match against the University of Oklahoma on Oct. 5, 2022 at the Ferrell Center. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer
Fifth-year senior middle blocker Mallory Talbert jumps to kill the ball following a set by a teammate during a conference match against the University of Oklahoma on Oct. 5, 2022 at the Ferrell Center.
Katy Mae Turner | Photographer

“I feel like being out there is a blessing, honestly, every time you step out there and get the opportunity to play for Baylor,” Carlson said. “I just try to look at it from the standpoint of, I’m just grateful to be here and being here is so cool. So there’s nothing to stress about. Just be comfortable.”

Baylor will hope to be comfortable and ready for the Ladyjacks (26-4, 11-3 WAC) when Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest comes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR