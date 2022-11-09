Josh Tetens elected as McLennan County district attorney

By Emma Weidmann | Staff Writer, Danika Young | Broadcast Reporter

Republican Josh Tetens has won the race for McLennan County district attorney over Democratic opponent Aubrey Robertson, leading with 68.97% of the vote.

The district attorney’s job is to determine which cases to prosecute. Tetens said his top priority is to crack down on violent crime cases.

Violent crime rates are up nationwide, and “McLennan County is not immune to that,” according to Tetens.

“The first thing you have to do is prioritize the cases so that you don’t have individuals waiting for trial and sometimes doing so while sitting in jail for years, which is the current problem,” Tetens said. “We have to work with everyone involved in the system, which includes law enforcement, the defense bar, as well as the judges. I intend to do just that through better communication.”

Another one of Tetens’ top priorities is to reduce the number of individuals in the criminal justice system by investing in mental health resources.

“Mental health is also going to be a priority in partnering with local organizations and law enforcement to find out if there’s additional resources we can use,” Tetens said. “Hopefully [we will] divert people out of the criminal justice system, out of our jail and into facilities that will be able to care for their mental health needs.”

Tetens, a Baylor alumnus, has been a criminal defense attorney since 2006, but he has never been a prosecutor. He was endorsed by the Waco Police Association and the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Association of McLennan County.

As district attorney, Tetens said he will work to make Waco a safe community.

“I want to make sure that I’m doing everything that I can to provide for [my children] as well as each and every citizen in our community, and I hope that we have a safe community,” Tetens said. “In working with law enforcement and using my knowledge of criminal law, I hope to do just that as the next district attorney.”