‘Stay ready don’t get ready:’ No. 10 Baylor volleyball engaged in conference title race

With four games remaining in the regular season, the young No. 10 Baylor volleyball team has set itself up for a Big 12 championship — if they can run the table. A motto of “stay ready, don’t get ready” keeps everyone engaged.

The group only has four upperclassman, but head coach Ryan McGuyre is confident in the team’s future.

“Normally the freshmen just aren’t ready, they train hard and do it,” McGuyre said. “These girls have adapted much, much faster. I think that freshman-sophomore jump is always really huge, and then you get a little bit better. The next season could be pretty fun for us as we keep going.”

Conference awards have backed up McGuyre’s claim. Redshirt freshman outside hitter Riley Simpson, freshman opposite hitter Allie Sczech and freshman setter Averi Carlson have all won Big 12 Rookie of the Week this year. Carlson has won it four times and senior middle blocker Kara McGhee was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 11.

Regardless of whether the team clinches a Big 12 title or not, McGuyre’s squad trails only behind No. 1 University of Texas. The Longhorns (17-1, 10-1 Big 12) are the standard and the Bears (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) believe they’re right there with them.

“That’s a huge compliment to our team and a huge testament to the culture that our coaches try to implement,” fifth year senior blocker Mallory Talbert said. “So regardless, if you’re on the court or on the bench, you are making that team better every single day.”

After a match this Saturday against Texas Christian University, the Bears face Iowa State University, who is also still in the hunt for a Big 12 title. Baylor squares off with the Cyclones (17-8, 8-3 Big 12) in Waco and then University of Texas in Austin, back-to-back next week. Those two matchups could determine the conference champion and Baylor needs wins in both to give it it’s best chance at securing the trophy.

The Bears have suffered injuries throughout the season, notably with senior outside hitter Lauren Harrison having missed several games due to injury. McGuyre said it’s not affecting the team, though.

“You know, everybody has injuries, but we’ve had injuries and we’re still getting the wins,” McGuyre said.

Racking up those victories amid injuries takes “staying ready” on the bench according to Talbert. When one athlete can’t play, she said another is always ready to step up.

“Stay ready, don’t get ready,” Talbert said. “We definitely implement that into practice, and then it shows in a game because every single person is ready — every single person is ready to have their best night.”

Simpson said staying ready starts with being engaged on the sideline.

“I just really focus on what I can do when I am going in the game, and even if I’m not going in the game, really trying to pour into the people that are on the court,” Simpson said. “When you do get the opportunity to go in, you just have to be ready.”

McGuyre reflected on success he’s had over the years and said this mentality is key. He said you must have some of those bench players outperform expecations and step up when needed.

“You never know and it’s your turn to shine,” McGuyre said. “Of the national championships I’ve experienced, in each and every journey there’s been an athlete or two that have really shined bright in unexpected ways.”

There’s no room for error in the team’s remaining four games. Before two crucial contests with Iowa State and Texas, the Bears must take down TCU in Fort Worth this Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Schollmaier Arena.