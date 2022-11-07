Student Business Spotlight: Q&A with Golden Threads owner Kat Ogle

by Kaitlin Sides | Reporter

A year ago, Seaside, Fla., senior Kat Ogle realized that after growing up around small businesses, she could make something of her own.

Thus, Golden Threads was born in September 2021, and Ogle has since learned from this experience and has no regrets. She uses Golden Threads to share the gospel, with her two main designs being “Rejoice Always“ and “Soli Deo Gloria.”

Being from Seaside, Fla., Ogle had the chance to work at a local swimsuit company called Ophelia Swimwear, where she learned how to communicate with people and make connections.

“Did growing up in a beach town influence the start of your small business?”

Ogle: “A lot of my designs have my beachy background, and I wanted it to be fun but also share the gospel. I loved it there, and seeing the small business aspect and getting to know everyone in the business and having people all the time come in from different places — I got to really learn how to communicate. I got to learn how to encourage people and to not be afraid to meet new friends.”

Ogle has had a passion for designing since she was little, and she grew up helping her parents with their business. She said her mom would watch her color for hours when she was little, and it was like she was transported to her happy place.

“How do you balance your college schedule and small business?”

Ogle: “It’s a place that I just feel peace and not thinking about anything else, versus every other time that day, I’m trying to figure out what I need to do. But the second that I’m creating, I’m just at peace.”

Now, as a graphic design major, Ogle uses her small business for moments of peace in a busy season of her life.

Last year, Ogle started to brainstorm some designs for fun, and she received encouragement from her peers that she should start her own business.

“What has been the coolest thing about starting your own small business?”

Ogle: “I’ve been in different cities or states, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love your hat. Are you a believer?’ Or people will be like, ‘I don’t know what your hat means. Tell me a little bit about that.’ Once you start, you’re like, ‘Oh, I have to pay taxes,’ but it’s not as crazy. I’m learning so much, and now I’m not fearful of stepping out there and doing something new.”

“What products do you feature?”

Ogle: “‘Soli Deo Gloria’ means ‘glory to God alone,’ and so it’s cool. People will be like, ‘What’s on your hat?’ Some people even [ask], ‘Is that Spanish?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, no, not Spanish.’ And then I’ll just tell them a little bit about the meaning. And they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s awesome.'”

Because of this busy season of Ogle’s life, she has had Golden Threads orders paused since June. However, she plans to make her return in the upcoming weeks.

New designs will be featured in the next drop, inspired by Ogle’s summer study abroad. She said it’s not as crazy as it sounds to start a small business, and she loves that every day looks different.

“How do you feel that starting a small business has changed your life?”

Ogle: “I think I would probably die in a corporate job where I’m working 9 to 5, and it’s just not who I am. So I love the aspect that everything’s different every day; no day is going to look the same. And, I don’t know, just seeing that growing up, I feel that totally inspired me and encouraged me to start something like this.”