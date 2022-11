This week on Lariat TV News, Texas Governor Greg Abbott came through Waco in the final days of his campaign and we caught the action.

Baylor University announced a formal Land Acknowledgement, and we’re spotlighting two clothing-based, student-run small businesses.

In sports, we have an exclusive interview with a walk-on from Scott Drew’s first year as a head coach and that player’s experience on a team in need that was in critical condition.