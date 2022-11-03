No. 11 Baylor volleyball hopes aces serve up win against Kansas

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

After leaving Lubbock with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Texas Tech University Wednesday night, No. 11 Baylor volleyball welcomes another test — this time in the Ferrell Center. The University of Kansas will travel to Waco to face the Bears in the back half of the series Saturday afternoon.

Baylor (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) will look to sweep the conference series after it held Kansas (16-7, 6-5 Big 12) off 3-2 on Oct. 1 in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kan.

Fifth-year senior middle blocker Mallory Talbert remembers that tough match a month ago and said it’s nice to have the Baylor faithful this go-around.

“It was definitely a thriller last time we were there, so we want to be really dialed in this time,” Talbert said. “We’re at home. We love playing at home in front of the Baylor family. So we’re excited to put together a better match and hopefully take it out as a clean sweep.”

Head coach Ryan McGuyre said this match is “going to be a battle” and mentioned his respect and admiration for Kansas head coach Ray Bechard.

“He’s taken his team to the Final Four,” McGuyre said. “Kansas plays hard. They stubbed their toe at Oklahoma, who, to me, I think is still a great team. They went and just swept K-State. So I think they’re playing well. They’re ready to get into the tournament.”

McGuyre added that this is a “huge match” for both the Bears and the Jayhawks. He said there was a time this year when the two programs were battling for second place in the conference. Right now, Baylor sits in second place behind No. 1 University of Texas and narrowly ahead of No. 25 Iowa State University.

Texas lost its first and only game so far to Iowa State on Oct. 19 in Ames, Iowa, which in turn opened the opportunity for Baylor to still possibly win the Big 12 championship. Talbert said the team is “definitely aware of it” but that they take the same approach to each game, regardless of the opponent.

“We always talk about that your next match could be your best match,” Talbert said. “And so, you don’t take anyone lightly in the Big 12. That just shows with Iowa State being able to beat a No. 1 team like Texas. And so, we take every single game as our most important game.”

Against Texas Tech on Wednesday, redshirt freshman outside hitter Riley Simpson recorded four aces to help tip the advantage in the Bears’ favor. Simpson played in place of injured senior outside hitter Lauren Harrison, who was not active.

Simpson has been McGuyre’s go-to sub when Harrison is unavailable, but sometimes Simpson’s only role in a match is to serve. She said she takes pride in those opportunities and in being able to excel at getting aces.

“I think when anyone gets an ace, it’s really fun to celebrate,” Simpson said. “So I love being able to do that too. And then I think just in serving, I’ve really focused on just going up and hitting the ball hard so that I can make it travel fast. Lately, since I’ve been going in only to serve, I’ve been really trying to dial in on that area. I feel like I’ve become better there.”

McGuyre said Simpson’s serving ability is “one of her strengths” and that it has been huge for the team all season.

“I think it allowed her to be really effective, because she’s playing more versus coming off the bench and trying to do it, and she’s come off the bench and served,” McGuyre said. “It’s great for us. When Riley’s serve is on, she has won sets for us just in creating some separation.”

Simpson and the team combined for nine aces on Wednesday and hope to continue that momentum on Saturday. McGuyre expects the Jayhawks to pose several threats to the Bears.

“They match up well against us with [Lauren] Dooley — [a] physical transfer from Florida — [Rachel Langs] having been there, really experienced,” McGuyre said. “There’s going to be four good, experienced middles out there on the floor, and then their outside hitters have live arms. And I think Kansas plays some good defense.”

First serve is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center between the two programs. McGuyre said he would love to dominate this weekend but knows the team is in for another tough test.

“I love a 3-0 sweep, but we’re going to have to really work hard to get it,” McGuyre said.