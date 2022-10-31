Film and Digital Media students shoot film featuring Scott Drew

By Jonah Kramer | Staff Writer

An individual assignment for film and digital media students evolved into an all-class opportunity to shoot a film at the Ferrell Center, with head men’s basketball coach Scott Drew as the main interview subject.

Dr. Sarah Jane Murray — a Baylor professor and an Emmy-nominated film writer and producer — is currently teaching the Filmmaking for Social Change class. She said she did not anticipate this opportunity would be available for her students. She said that in the initial individual assignment, students had to shoot through their phones.

Middleburg, Va., senior Harper Leigh and Tyler senior Noah Engelhardt are students in Murray’s class. They both said they were were pondering themes for the short film project and Engelhardt’s Honors thesis.

“We were tossing ideas around about stories that have not been fully told yet on campus, really trying to tap into that network of people either in Waco or on campus,” Leigh said.

Leigh said Drew came to her mind because every time she talked to students about why they liked him, she noticed their answers never included him being the winningest coach in Baylor men’s basketball history.

“All of them mentioned that they loved how Coach Drew is a joy-first person,” Leigh said.

When Leigh and Engelhardt got the approval from Baylor basketball for a personal interview with Drew, Murray said they weren’t the only students who were excited.

“By the time they came into class the next Monday, the whole class wanted to do it as a group project,” Murray said.

Although it was a far cry from the original project, Murray said she recognized the benefit of a hands-on experience for her students, with a nationally renowned subject nonetheless.

According to Murray, the students crafted an angle for the film that was centered around the following question: What if every student at Baylor, especially the graduating class, could hear the message Drew has for them on how to make the most of their lives and to ensure they live a meaningful one?

“It meant setting up a whole unscripted shoot with a much more professional setting than we intended,” Murray said. “But [the students] really rose to the challenge, and I’m really proud of them.”

Baylor alumnus Bailey Eubanks, the owner of the video production company Content Co-Op, added to the professional setting of Oct. 28’s interview shoot, Murray said.

Eubanks, a friend and video production colleague of Murray’s, worked alongside the students, serving as the director of photography for the shoot, according to the project call sheet.

“Whenever I have a shoot or work to do in Texas and need a partner, I always think of Bailey,” Murray said. “He’s one of the hallmarks of people who come out of [film and digital media] here. He’s resourceful, technically adept, great at pivoting on set [and] thoughtful toward students.”

Murray said Eubanks mentored students on the set in addition to offering career advice over a post-shoot lunch.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Bailey before on a set for one of Dr. Murray’s films,” Leigh said. “He’s just a dedicated, hardworking professional, and he loves what he does. And it comes through because his work ethic is so supreme.”

Engelhardt, the film’s director, said students were eager to participate in the production and learn from Eubanks.

“Even people who didn’t have clear jobs were asking, ‘What can we do?’” Engelhardt said.

Eubanks said he agreed with Engelhardt on the students’ work ethics.

“Being in the professional world, you want people like this around you, and it’s hard to find that,” Eubanks said. “It’s from the heart. They want to do it, they want to learn, [and] that was so awesome.”

The hard work is just beginning for Murray’s Filmmaking for Social Change class, as she said much of the production process lies ahead.

Leigh — who is serving as a producer alongside Murray and teaching assistant Courtney Smith — said the class wants to produce the film “in conjunction with Baylor” in addition to other possible distribution opportunities that arise. However, she said the release date is yet to be determined.

While the final product is not yet complete, Murray said her students have already gained a valuable experience extending beyond the classroom.

“When people show up on set to steward something that’s bigger than themselves, that’s when the real magic happens,” Murray said. “It’s not about … a film anymore. It’s about following your calling and finding a sense of purpose and meaning.”

Leigh echoed Murray’s words and quoted a placard on Drew’s desk that symbolized her biggest takeaway.

“It says, ‘You can do anything in life as long as you’re not worried about who gets the credit,’” Leigh said.

Leigh said the student-led team displaying selflessness during the shoot is what made this a beautiful project.