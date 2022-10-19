Sixth annual Stroll-Off to showcase entertainment, custom, culture

By Jonah Kramer | Staff Writer

The Barfield Drawing Room of the Bill Daniel Student Center will be lit up Friday as Baylor’s Nu Zeta chapter of Phi Beta Sigma and National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) take the stage. The sixth annual Royal and Pure Homecoming Stroll-Off starts at 7 p.m. and features strolling, a type of storytelling through dance.

Baylor’s NPHC serves as the governing body of The Divine Nine — Baylor’s historically Black sororities and fraternities. The Stroll- Off will showcase the talents of two NPHC sororities: the Pi Mu Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha and the Rho Eta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. The evening will also feature two NPHC fraternities: the Xi Sigma Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi and the Tau Alpha Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, the reigning champions of the Stroll-Off.

New Orleans senior Shelynbria Jackson, president of Baylor’s NPHC, said strolling originated as a means to display African American culture during a time when African Americans faced racism and discrimination.

While strolling predates the existence of historically Black sororities and fraternities, Dallas senior Ayo Omolewa, president of Phi Beta Sigma, said NPHC chapters have played a large role in carrying on the tradition.

“[Strolling is] a piece of history,” Omolewa said. “It’s always with us, no matter what we do [or] where we go. I’ll always know the strolls. I’ll always know the steps.”

Friday night’s competitors will be strolling in three different rounds. The Deja Blu Round will feature throwback music, while the Slow Stroll and Free Round will display contrasting paces.

Each chapter will get three minutes per round to impress the judges — all NPHC alumni — with lights and props adding to the fun and supplementing the hard work that went into crafting the routines.

Omolewa said although Phi Beta Sigma’s performance will not be officially scored because they are hosting the event, members have been practicing for three days a week since the beginning of the semester, with sessions lasting several hours.

Jackson said the hours of preparation will produce a unique blend of motion in every stroll. Through rhythmic and synchronized movements, each chapter will express its identity — an identity built on respect for the trailblazers of the strolling tradition, according to Jackson.

“Here’s how we represent those who we were founded upon,” Jackson said.

Omolewa echoed Jackson’s sentiments regarding the rich history of strolling.

“We want to make sure the history and legacy of what we do doesn’t die out,” Omolewa said.

The legacy of a homecoming strolling competition at Baylor began in 2016. At its inception, the event was titled the “Royal and Pure Homecoming Step Show.” Although it is now called the “Royal and Pure Homecoming Stroll-Off,” the same historical principles drive the evening.

“Stepping is when you make a beat with your hands and your body, while strolling is when you move along to another beat,” Omolewa said.

The audience can expect to see passionate stepping and strolling on Friday night, with both traditions allowing members to display who they are culturally, Jackson said. The event will reflect the spirit of homecoming, as many alumni come back looking forward to this event in particular. Jackson said the Stroll-Off is an opportunity for NPHC alumni to see how their chapters have evolved over the years since they’ve left.

Delta Sigma Theta alumna Jaila Williams graduated last spring and is returning to campus for the Stroll-Off. She said she is excited to watch her sorority mentees from last year perform.

“I strongly value my relationships with all of them,” Williams said. “So it’s important to me that they feel supported and know that the rapport we built wasn’t just circumstantial.”

Williams said she is also anticipating connecting with fellow alumni, some of whom are traveling from Atlanta and California.

“To be able to see the people we’ve passed the torch to really expand on all of our legacies, and to do so together, is truly something to look forward to and celebrate,” Williams said.

Alongside tradition and remembrance, the Stroll-Off reflects Phi Beta Sigma’s motto — “Culture for service, service for humanity” — by partnering with Cure BU in an effort to raise money for children in need of surgeries. While there is no entry fee, Omolewa said attendees will have the opportunity to donate to the cause via QR codes.

According to Jackson, the Stroll-Off is pivotal to the life of The Divine Nine on campus, but the competition is not just for those who are familiar with the strolling tradition. Omolewa said he encourages people to attend if they want to be entertained and to experience a part of Baylor that isn’t normally shown outside of the Black community.

“There are so many different sides of Baylor, so many different cultures, and it’s just another one to experience,” Omolewa said.