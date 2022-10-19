Safety first: Tips on staying safe throughout the events

By Ana Ruiz Brictson | News Editor

As people prepare for and travel to Waco during homecoming weekend, the Baylor University Police Department and Baylor Department of Public Safety offer several tips for staying safe throughout the eventful days.

BUPD assistant chief DJ Rodman said thousands of people come to Waco for the traditional weekend. Although some people may be familiar with the area, he said many tend not to be. The biggest safety tip Rodman gave is to plan ahead.

“We really wanted to try and get a message out to our students and to our community about the importance of planning ahead and taking care of each other to be able to have a safe and memorable homecoming,” Rodman said.

Since there are so many activities that are happening on and around campus, Rodman said it’s good for people to consider their exact routes and what to do at specific times of the day.

“When you are traveling, we want you to make sure that you have a situational awareness,” Rodman said.

Rodman said people can maintain awareness of their surroundings by getting rid of distractions like earbuds and phones. He also recommends traveling with a group, staying in well-lit areas during evening events and downloading the BU Campus Guardian app.

The BU Campus Guardian app is a tool with multiple safety features the Baylor community can use. The app allows people to request a safety escort and to quickly dial 911 or connect with BUPD.

“We have over 87 emergency call boxes on campus and another 123 emergency telephones,” Rodman said. “But everybody is carrying a mobile device today, and so literally, it gives you one of those emergency call boxes at the touch of your fingertips.”

Rodman said one of the biggest things individuals should be careful of is underage drinking or drinking too much. He said he does not recommend accepting open containers from strangers.

Mark Childers, associate vice president for public safety, said the Baylor Department of Public Safety strives to provide the gold standard of campus safety, security and law enforcement through a layered security platform. He said although the department strives for these things, they cannot do it alone.

“We all are partners in this effort through our personal situation awareness, and if you see something, say something,” Childers said. “Trust that intuition.”

Additionally, Childers said those who see something that doesn’t look or feel right should call 911 or BUPD’s emergency line at 254-710-2222. Rodman also said the department looks forward to a successful homecoming and appreciates everyone’s efforts to help keep the Baylor community safe.

“Our goal is to be able to support our community, to be able to have a fun and safe homecoming, but also try to get that message out early to be wise and to take care of each other,” Rodman said. “That’s really what Baylor does well: We take care of each other in a way to where we want to support each other to make sure the events are going well.”