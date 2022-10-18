Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses

By The Editorial Board

A flurry of complaints surrounds Baylor’s required Christian Scriptures, Christian Heritage and Chapel course credits. Chances are, a number of students have either heard complaints about these classes or complained about them themselves. There’s nothing wrong with complaining about a class. We all do it. But if you’re complaining about it because it’s a required Christian course, we’re tired of hearing it.

For many students, one of Baylor’s most appealing aspects is its Christian mission and culture. Of course, that doesn’t go for everyone, and that is perfectly fine. You don’t need a Christian background to succeed here, and the commitment to the university’s religious culture can definitely be a new environment for anyone.

Obviously, the religious culture permeates many aspects of university life, and some people take that as Christianity being pushed on them. In some cases, it is, and in most of those cases, the university has absolutely every right to do so; that’s kind of its whole deal. No one here is literally forcing you to be a Christian, so if you really hate it that much, simply do the required courses and forget about it.

If you don’t like your required Christian courses because “they’re too hard,” then look no further than Baylor’s academic pride. Those aren’t your only intellectually rigorous courses, and one of the reasons they come across as more difficult than other classes is likely because students have to take them early in their undergraduate careers when they’re fresh out of high school.

If you truly can’t get over the fact that you’re forced to learn about Christianity and the Bible, we only have one thing to say: You knew what you chose.

Regardless of whether Baylor was your best financial, geographical or academic option, coming in, Baylor doesn’t exactly hide its commitment to the “Christian tradition.” It wears it on its sleeve. You’re welcome at Baylor no matter what your religious or nonreligious background is, but you also had the choice to not come here.

If somehow you legitimately didn’t know Baylor is a Christian university, then that’s totally on you. Do more research on the institutions you’re allowing to prepare you for your future.

It’s possible you don’t feel like you fit in at Baylor. There are groups for everyone here. However, it is not just healthy for you to be exposed to a new perspective; it is also important for the dominant culture to be around and learn from you.

Bring your outside perspective to your classes. No one at Baylor will force you to accept Christianity, so sharpen your mindset and theirs with constructive skepticism. Be open to discussion and know that nothing here has to change who you are.

Maybe you didn’t grow up in a Christian culture. Baylor is a decent reflection of many places in the South — aka, the Bible Belt. If you’re planning on starting a life down here, Baylor is a great place to take in the culture of many southerners.