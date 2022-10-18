A&L Desk Recs: fun Halloween costumes

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

With Halloween less than two weeks away, the panic of trying to find the perfect costume may be closing in. Are you lacking in ideas for costumes this year? Are you bad at planning and have procrastinated your search for potential costumes? Don’t worry! The A&L staff is here to recommend group and individual costume ideas for this spooky season.

Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Individual costume

Last year, I saw someone post the cutest costume online, where they went as the sun but in a more Greek goddess form. I think taking a concept or object, like the sun, and transforming it into your own unique interpretation of that would be really cool.

Group costume

I am a big fan of group costumes, especially when everyone goes all out. If you are looking for a fun costume that could be executed easily, but also lets you have some free rein, I would suggest characters from “Toy Story” or “Scooby-Doo.” These costumes can be easily DIYed. You honestly can’t go wrong with any TV show or movie-based costumes.

Avery Ballmann | Arts and Life Staff Writer

Individual costume

This may sound simple but for a solo costume, dress up as your favorite artist or actress. I love costumes like this because you can find your celebrity look alike, and the costume is unique. This idea is also great for a post because you can post you in your costume then swipe to see the celebrity you’re impersonating.

Group costume

A group costume I don’t see near enough is “That ’70s Show” characters. If you’ve seen this show, it’s a perfect co-ed group costume. Plus dressing up in ’70s fashion is cute and fun because it’s starting to come back into our current fashion trends.

Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Staff Writer

Individual costume

If you’re a different type of film bro, my suggestion is to go as Patrick Bateman from “American Psycho.” This is a solid Halloween costume as it comes from one of the most recognizable thriller movies of all time. It’s pretty simple, too – all you’ll need is a plain black outfit or suit underneath a clear parka for the base. Add fake blood and a murder weapon prop from Spirit Halloween and you’re good to go. Bonus points for learning Christian Bale’s monologue about Huey Lewis and the News.

Group costume

Donna and the Dynamos from “Mamma Mia,” aka the best cover band of all time, is a perfect costume for a group of three. This costume is a great opportunity to listen to Abba while getting ready and an excuse to finally buy those flared jeans you’ve been eyeing. Just try to avoid fighting with your friends over who gets to be Meryl Streep’s iconic Donna.

Ruhi Thapar | Arts and Life Intern

Individual costume

Though I have tried a range of costumes for Halloween, my giant red angry bird costume always gives me the most joy. Though it would probably be easier to be a cowgirl for Halloween, being a giant red angry bird provides a great conversation starter at any Halloween party.

Group costume

I think dressing up as different M&Ms for Halloween would be a fun group costume idea. With the different colors and different personalities of the M&Ms, there is a lot of room for personalization and creativity with these costumes.

Clay Thompson | Arts and Life Intern

Individual Costume

A Targaryen. Why not? House of the Dragon is ending this month, and for some reason a lot people find the Targaryens super intimidating, so you’re sure to scare some people. Just make sure to bring your pet (stuffed animal) dragon.

Group costume

“The Watchmen.“ Rorschach. Dr. Manhattan, Ozymandias, etc. You can’t go wrong with a super hero team group costume, but this one is more unique and much cooler than the average Avenger or X-Men group theme.