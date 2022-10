With crime increasing around Waco, we spoke with students who have had some close calls in some risky situations. We also check out Waco Pride’s “OUT on the Brazos.”

We have one student’s unique perspective on protests in Iran, while we highlight two multicultural events you may have missed out on.

In sports, we preview Baylor’s game on the road against West Virginia and hear the story of one athlete playing almost 5,000 miles away from home.