Conquer the grocery store on a budget

By Emma Weidmann | Staff Writer

Many students learn to shop and cook for themselves for the first time once coming to college. In fact, less than half of college students reported cooking often in 2021. Here are some tips to stay healthy and well-fed while steering clear of ramen and microwave mac and cheese — on a college budget.

1. Bulk up

If you know you’re going to eat a lot of a certain food, it can be a good idea to buy it in bulk and freeze the rest. It’s cheaper in the long run and reduces the time you’ll spend at the grocery store, since you won’t have to go as often. Let’s be real; nobody wants to go to the crowded Valley Mills H-E-B more than they really have to.

This works for most foods. Buy it, freeze it, but don’t forget about it. That first point can’t be stressed enough — only buy in bulk if you are sure you will eat it.

2. Look for cheaper options

The saying about turning into your parents is true. When you’re at the grocery store, channel your mother and tear off any coupon you can find. However, watch out for coupons that have you buying more for a minimal discount. Don’t be persuaded to buy two of an item to get a discount on the second when you only need one.

Most college students own a Keurig and feel the painful price that comes with buying box after box of coffee pods. A cheaper option exists if you’re willing to spare an extra minute in the morning. Buy a reusable pod that you can fill with coffee grounds. You’ll have a broader selection of coffee while cutting down on the cost of staying awake in class and saving the environment from single-use plastics. Look at you, you smart, eco-conscious shopper.

3. Don’t shop blind

It’s often said that you shouldn’t go to the store hungry — you shouldn’t go unprepared either.

Without a list, you may feel overwhelmed. Or worse, you buy everything in sight, thinking “sure, I’ll eat this,” or “maybe I’ll learn how to cook so that I can feel like I’m still at home having my parents cook for me.” Newsflash: you are not Gordon Ramsay. This is not “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Don’t be a fish out of water. Before you leave, make a list. Go online to find simple recipes that you can cook in your dorm or your apartment kitchen. Preferably nothing pungent — your neighbors and roommates will thank you.

So, make that list, don your “I know where I’m going” T-shirt and walk into that H-E.B like you own the place. On second thought, maybe change your shirt.

4. Staples + seasonings = success

Practically any meal will need salt and/or pepper, as well as a host of other pantry staples and seasonings. Keep these things on deck. You’ll open yourself up to a lot of unseasoned chicken jokes if you don’t, and your palate will thank you.

5. Try the buddy system

If you have roommates, you can make grocery shopping fun for the whole family. Set aside a time to shop together and consider meal planning as a group and splitting the cost of groceries. Each roommate can take turns cooking so there isn’t too much of a burden on any one person.

6. Contain yourself

Refer to tip number one. You might have leftovers when you buy in bulk. Buying actual plastic containers is better than putting your dish in the fridge with plastic wrap on top and keeps your meal fresher for longer. Don’t be picky and go out to eat because you think leftovers are yucky. Be the grownup you are and save your food and money.